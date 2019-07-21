What Do I Drive is a series where the editors and writers of InsideEVs share with readers the cars we personally drive. These are the cars we bought with our own money and drive in our daily lives. As such, we've got a lot to say about them. This particular What Do I Drive post is a bit different in that it focuses on the cars driven by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What does Tesla CEO Elon Musk drive? Nothing but Teslas, of course, but do you know which one out of the Model 3, Model S and Model X is his favorite?

Up until recently, we weren't really sure which Tesla Musk drove most often. However, a tweet revealed his preferences.

Musk says he prefers the new "Raven" version of the Model S Performance the most. This, he attributes, to the advanced powertrain and fantastic adaptive damping. Of course, Musk also has his Model S fitted with the latest developers software for full self-driving too.

22 Photos

Next up in regards to preferences for Musk is the Tesla Model 3 Performance. This is a step backwards from the advanced "Raven," but it has advantages such as faster charging and a smaller footprint (easier to park and such).

Last but not least, Musk says he takes his Model X out when he's riding around with his kids. The electric SUV is by far the most spacious of the 3 Teslas, so this is the obvious choice for larger families.

We suspect Musk will own the upcoming Tesla Roadster and probably the Tesla truck too once each hits the market.

Who else owns all three Teslas? If you do, then what are your preferences?