The charging data from Tesla Model 3 at V3 Supercharger (250 kW) combined with the average energy consumption can illustrate the typical rate of replenishing range.

Most often we are getting only charging power numbers for certain state-of-charge of the battery, but more important for the drivers is range.

In the case of the Model 3 (Long Range), you can charge at up to 250 kW, but the power varies. Depending on energy consumption you can get more than 15 miles (24 km) per minute! Calculated speed per hour would be up to around 1,000 mph (1600 km/h).

Below we did two assumptions:

Energy consumption of 291 Wh/mile (181 Wh/km) is the EPA rating (it includes charging losses, but we could treat it as higher consumption at higher speeds for long-distance travel)

is the EPA rating (it includes charging losses, but we could treat it as higher consumption at higher speeds for long-distance travel) Energy consumption of 260 Wh/mile (162 Wh/km) - green line

As you can see, the average rate between 5% and 25% SOC seems to be around 15 miles (24 km) per minute, which is superb.

The speed decreases below 10 miles (16 km) per minute around 45% SOC, which means that usually, just 10 minutes of charging of the depleted battery will translate into 100-150 miles (160-240 km) of range.

Charging at 70-80% SOC is not that time-efficient, nor infrastructure-efficient, as the Model 3 is getting less than 5 miles (8 km) of range per minute.

Knowing the ratio of range/minute we could far better compare various models than simply comparing charging power, as each model is characterized by different energy consumption.

Stay tuned for more comparisons and feel free to suggest how to make the charts the most informative.