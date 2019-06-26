Here are some very interesting test results of a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range at the latest Tesla V3 Supercharging station in Fremont, performed by Dagery.

According to the video description, the car with 2019.20.2.1 software and a warmed up battery was able to charge at 250 kW for more than 15% of SOC (between 5% and 21%), although the first attempt for some unknown reason topped out at 87 kW.

"Ambient outside temp: 65F 4:18am - 4:52am Warm-up: 1 hour 40 mins - 100 miles Attempt 1 failed on stall 4 (arrived with less than 1% but charger topped out at 87kW, charged to 6%). Left to launch and regen to drain battery to 2% and keep the battery warm. Attempt 2 successful on stall 2. 2017 Model 3 LR - Software Version: 2019.20.2.1 5659e07 Total Charge Session: 34 mins"

As you can see on the chart below, the power quickly increases from 126 kW at 2% SOC to 250 kW at 5%, where it stays until 20%. At 21% and 248 kW it starts to more or less linearly decrease.

At 60% SOC the charging output is 108 kW, while at 80% just 56 kW. Power of 36 kW at 90% means that there is not much sense to charge to a high level if there is no necessity.

Tesla V3 Supercharger Test #2 Timelapse version:



About Supercharging V3:

New architecture of chargers

1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)

no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power, 150 kW after upgrade)

cuts charging time by up to 50% (when the battery is warmed up)

expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes

expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

Tesla charging capabilities (latest and/or top versions):