Tesla V3 Supercharger supplied 250 kW of power between 5 and 21% SOC

Here are some very interesting test results of a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range at the latest Tesla V3 Supercharging station in Fremont, performed by Dagery.

According to the video description, the car with 2019.20.2.1 software and a warmed up battery was able to charge at 250 kW for more than 15% of SOC (between 5% and 21%), although the first attempt for some unknown reason topped out at 87 kW.

"Ambient outside temp: 65F

4:18am - 4:52am

Warm-up: 1 hour 40 mins - 100 miles

Attempt 1 failed on stall 4 (arrived with less than 1% but charger topped out at 87kW, charged to 6%). Left to launch and regen to drain battery to 2% and keep the battery warm.

Attempt 2 successful on stall 2.

2017 Model 3 LR - Software Version: 2019.20.2.1 5659e07

Total Charge Session: 34 mins"

As you can see on the chart below, the power quickly increases from 126 kW at 2% SOC to 250 kW at 5%, where it stays until 20%. At 21% and 248 kW it starts to more or less linearly decrease.

At 60% SOC the charging output is 108 kW, while at 80% just 56 kW. Power of 36 kW at 90% means that there is not much sense to charge to a high level if there is no necessity.

 

Tesla Supercharging

Video Description via Dagery on YouTube:

Tesla V3 Supercharger Test #2 Timelapse

Second attempt with lower SOC and a warmer battery @ Fremont V3 Charger this morning.

 

Battery highlights

2% - 10 miles - 0 mins (126 kW)

5% - 16 miles - 1 min (250 kW)

20% - 62 miles - 4 mins (250 kW)

21% - 65 miles - 4.5 mins (Taper from peak starts - 248 kW)

30% - 92 miles - 6 mins (218 kW)

40% - 123 miles - 8.5 mins (179 kW)

50% - 153 miles - 11 mins (142 kW)

60% - 184 miles - 14.5 mins (108 kW)

70% - 213 miles - 19 mins (87 kW)

80% - 245 miles - 24.5 mins (56 kW)

90% - 275 miles - 34 mins (36 kW)

Tesla V3 Supercharger Test #2 Timelapse version:

About Supercharging V3:

 
  • New architecture of chargers
  • 1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)
  • no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power, 150 kW after upgrade)
  • cuts charging time by up to 50% (when the battery is warmed up)
  • expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes
  • expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

