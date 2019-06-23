When Tesla unlocked the full potential of the V2 Superchargers from 120 kW to 150 kW, Model 3 charging power noticeably improved, but the charging curve (power vs state-of-charge) remained similar.

One of the Model 3 Long Range AWD owners - Wugz, recently decided to test whether the latest 2019.20.2.1 software update improves the charging curve at V2 Superchargers, over the 2019.12.1 (150 kW SC) and 2018.50 (at 120 kW SC before the upgrade).

As it turns out, the Tesla Model 3 can charge at significantly higher power at low SOC and at higher SOC levels (above 50%). The test between 5% and 80% revealed that power quickly increases to 125 kW, maintains peak 143 kW longer (up to around 45%) and decreases slower. Similar results were noted by Fastned at 175 kW CCS Combo 2 charger.

All in all, it translates into an estimated 20% quicker pace of recharge! It seems that Tesla updated the software in two stages - the first was vertical (increase of peak power), while the second one was horizontal (increase of power outside peak 10-40% window).

"The release notes of 2019.20 mentioned adding 200 kW CCS charging support, and I suspected they'd tweak the curve for v2 supercharging as well. Today my Model 3 AWD received 2019.20.2.1, and I retested it against 2019.12.1 and the mediocre 150 kW supercharging results at the time. When supercharging from 5% to 80% the new firmware completes the charge 20% faster, showing a marked increase on both the low (<10%) and high (>50%) states of charge. Starting from 5%, the Model 3 long range pack now immediately starts charging at 125 kW (formerly 60 kW), and reaches 143 kW by 9% (formerly 13%). The peak rate is maintained until 45%, then shows a linear decrease to 118 kW at 50%, followed by a plateau until 59%, and after that the rate decreases linearly again. This "double hump" may be the new curve or may just be an anomaly with my (one and only) session."

The story doesn't end there as an additional test confirmed a "double hump" around 50% SOC was an anomaly. In an ideal scenario, after On-route Battery Warmup, the curve should be smooth and higher charging power could save 7.5 minutes or 25% of time between 5 to 80% SOC.

Now we wait for the test at a V3 Supercharger.

"Another test was performed starting at 40% and waiting until Battery Preconditioning had completed: https://imgur.com/a/nUDEJfh If this ideal curve had been maintained from 5% to 80% the total time would be only 29m 10s, a full 7.5 minutes (25%) quicker than 2019.12.1."

Source: Wugz on Reddit via Electrek