Yep, Tesla was founded on July 1, 2003 in San Carlos, California. It sure doesn't seem like it has been 16 years. That's probably because it wasn't until almost precisely nine years later — June 22, 2012 — that the Tesla Model S first launched.

Anyhow a whole lot has happened since 2003, and even since 2012. And, in regards to Tesla, there's much more that's yet to come. Despite the expected struggles of being a new automaker, Tesla has already proven that it can "move mountains" and "make waves."

YouTuber, video editor, and self-proclaimed hardcore Tesla fan Billy Crammer took the time to produce a brief, fast-paced highlight real covering Tesla's first 16 years. It's definitely fun to watch and share, and it really puts everything into perspective.