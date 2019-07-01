Happy Birthday to Tesla!
Yep, Tesla was founded on July 1, 2003 in San Carlos, California. It sure doesn't seem like it has been 16 years. That's probably because it wasn't until almost precisely nine years later — June 22, 2012 — that the Tesla Model S first launched.
Anyhow a whole lot has happened since 2003, and even since 2012. And, in regards to Tesla, there's much more that's yet to come. Despite the expected struggles of being a new automaker, Tesla has already proven that it can "move mountains" and "make waves."
YouTuber, video editor, and self-proclaimed hardcore Tesla fan Billy Crammer took the time to produce a brief, fast-paced highlight real covering Tesla's first 16 years. It's definitely fun to watch and share, and it really puts everything into perspective.
Video Description via Billy Crammer on YouTube:
16 Years of Tesla
On July 1st of 2019, Tesla turns 16. This is a tribute video showcasing the amazing things this company has achieved since it started.
Edited by Billy Crammer
Do you want me to create a video for you or do you want to become a sponsor on this channel? Please contact me here: https://www.billycrammer.com/contact
Copyright Disclaimer: This video is protected under fair use, due to the fact that it conceptualizes a non-existing film idea. The video compiles of clips from existing movies to create a new vision and new meaning for a movie. The video displays visual commentary on how a film could look.
**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.