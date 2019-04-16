Fastned Opens Its First 350 kW Charging Station In The UK

40 M BY MARK KANE

Sunderland enriched by this new ultra-fast charging station

Fastned just expanded to the United Kingdom, opening not only its first fast-charging station there, but also the first in the UK ready for 350 kW of charging power.

It’s located on West Wear Street, which is one of Sunderland’s busiest central routes. Sunderland is also known for its Nissan manufacturing plant, which produces the LEAF for the European market.

“The new fast charging station is designed, built, and operated by Fastned and is owned by the North East Joint Transport Committee and funded through the Go Ultra Low Cities Grant and the European Regional Development Fund. The station is centrally located on West Wear Street, which is one of Sunderland’s busiest central routes. Last month Fastned announced it had won another tender for five locations for fast-charging stations in the North East of England, organised by the North East Joined Transport Committee.”

The station under the solar canopy consists of several stands, powered from renewable electricity (sun and wind):

four 50 kW fast chargers

fast chargers two 175 kW fast chargers “that are already enabled for 350 kW charging”

Initially, charging will be free, but later this year that will change:

“Initially, charging at the station in Sunderland will be free. The free charging will end during 2019 as soon as the payment system is activated, from that moment an introductory price will be charged. Charging and paying will then be possible with a EV charge card, debit/credit card, Apple Pay and Android Pay. Later in the year it will also be possible to charge with the Fastned App, making automatic charging (Autocharge) possible in the United Kingdom for the first time.”

Michiel Langezaal, co-founder and CEO of Fastned:

“We are pleased to have built this fast charging station where FEV’s can charge up to 350 kW in the United Kingdom in cooperation with the North East Joint Transport Committee. Local and regional electric drivers can now use this charging facility. Sunderland is a symbolic city for electric driving, since the factory where the Nissan Leaf is produced is located here. With the Leaf, Nissan was one of the first manufacturers to launch an affordable, mass-produced electric car.”

Councillor Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said:

“This is a tremendous asset for the North East. With another fast charging station under construction and five more smaller stations planned, we are making it easier for motorists who already drive electric vehicles and those who want to go green and make the switch to a more sustainable form of transport.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council: