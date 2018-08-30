Fashionable Electric Car Chargers Are Now A Thing, Says Wallbox

3 H BY MARK KANE

Wallbox’s charging stations feature facial-recognition access control.

Spanish charging station manufacturer – Wallbox – is approaching a milestone of 20,000 installations around the world (mostly in Europe, but also as far as in China and New Zealand).

Three main products (soon to be presented at the British CENEX show) are “fashionable” charging stations.

Wallbox offers three-phase 22 kW stations for domestic and commercial installation, with special features. While the base Pulsar model is simply compact (6.3-in. / 16-cm square), the Commander offers touchscreen with data about charging and Copper features facial-recognition access control.

We are not encouraged at all that there is a need for facial-recognition by the charging station, but maybe you have a different opinion – feel free to leave a comment.

Wallbox co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion says:

“Customer understanding and innovation are fundamental to our approach. We have to remember that when people buy a plug-in vehicle, they are taking control and owning their mobility energy for the ﬁrst time. This is a big and very liberating change. “To date the emergence of electric propulsion has mostly been framed in terms of societal and environmental change. We recognize these big issues but are also responding with a new design language, one that rewards the important choices people are making with solid engineering, creativity and functionality to deliver charging solutions that have emotion and ﬂair.”

Wallbox Copper – Home Charging

Wallbox Copper – Business Charging

Wallbox Business

Wallbox Commander – Screen interface

Cool feature for bigger parking lots is power sharing:

Source: Wallbox via WardsAuto