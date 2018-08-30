Europe Charted: Sales Of All Forms Of Electrified Vehicles Up In 2018
There is no single market where plug-in sales decreased.
We dig deep into plug-in electric car sales in Europe, based on the registration data from ACEA for the first half of the year. Here’s what we found.
The total volume increased over 42% to 183,285 in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) at an average market share of 2.1%. Of course, there are tremendous differences between countries – in volume, in market share, in the pace of growth and in the proportion of BEVs to PHEVs.
The graphs below are what we get when sort the results by volume in each category (total, BEVs and PHEVs). In general, you can notice that BEVs/PHEVs split is typically moderate, but in some countries like Sweden, UK or Finland – PHEVs dominates sales, while in the Netherlands, BEVs are the way to go.
Total plug-ins + BEVs: 183,285 (up 42.3%)
- 54% sales in top three countries
BEVs: 88,286 (up 38.7%)
PHEVs: 94,999 (up 45.9%)
* Some numbers estimated, unavailable or include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Slovakia 100% BEV. That nice 😀 Also, Hungary is surprising, kinda big market for electric cars.
Surprise with Spain, forward Italy, a bigger market.
It would be interesting to see if anyone is reporting or studying the impact these sales have on oil companies and the gasoline/diesel distribution network. BEVs are certainly a disruptive technology, but I haven’t seen anyone report on the level of disruption.