Europe Charted: Sales Of All Forms Of Electrified Vehicles Up In 2018

2 H BY MARK KANE

There is no single market where plug-in sales decreased.

We dig deep into plug-in electric car sales in Europe, based on the registration data from ACEA for the first half of the year. Here’s what we found.

The total volume increased over 42% to 183,285 in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) at an average market share of 2.1%. Of course, there are tremendous differences between countries – in volume, in market share, in the pace of growth and in the proportion of BEVs to PHEVs.

The graphs below are what we get when sort the results by volume in each category (total, BEVs and PHEVs). In general, you can notice that BEVs/PHEVs split is typically moderate, but in some countries like Sweden, UK or Finland – PHEVs dominates sales, while in the Netherlands, BEVs are the way to go.

Total plug-ins + BEVs: 183,285 (up 42.3%)

54% sales in top three countries

BEVs: 88,286 (up 38.7%)

PHEVs: 94,999 (up 45.9%)



* Some numbers estimated, unavailable or include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.