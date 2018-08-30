  1. Home
There is no single market where plug-in sales decreased.

We dig deep into plug-in electric car sales in Europe, based on the registration data from ACEA for the first half of the year. Here’s what we found.

The total volume increased over 42% to 183,285 in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) at an average market share of 2.1%. Of course, there are tremendous differences between countries – in volume, in market share, in the pace of growth and in the proportion of BEVs to PHEVs.

The graphs below are what we get when sort the results by volume in each category (total, BEVs and PHEVs). In general, you can notice that BEVs/PHEVs split is typically moderate, but in some countries like Sweden, UK or Finland – PHEVs dominates sales, while in the Netherlands, BEVs are the way to go.

Total plug-ins + BEVs: 183,285 (up 42.3%)

  • 54% sales in top three countries

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

BEVs: 88,286 (up 38.7%)

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

PHEVs: 94,999 (up 45.9%)

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe in H1 2018 (source: ACEA)

* Some numbers estimated, unavailable or include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

3 Comments on "Europe Charted: Sales Of All Forms Of Electrified Vehicles Up In 2018"

Edmos

Slovakia 100% BEV. That nice 😀 Also, Hungary is surprising, kinda big market for electric cars.

1 hour ago
viriato

Surprise with Spain, forward Italy, a bigger market.

1 hour ago
Mike

It would be interesting to see if anyone is reporting or studying the impact these sales have on oil companies and the gasoline/diesel distribution network. BEVs are certainly a disruptive technology, but I haven’t seen anyone report on the level of disruption.

30 minutes ago