Electric Hummer By Kreisel Makes Its Driving Debut – Video
17 hours ago by Mark Kane 13Comments
It returned, as promised.
Kreisel Electric released a new spot with its red all-electric Hummer H1 EV in operation (for a few moments anyway), the massive electric vehicle was unveiled few weeks ago by Arnold Schwarzenegger (aka The Terminator).
Given the efficiency realities of such a big, heavy and largely brick-shaped electric vehicle, we would not advise its use as a long distance daily commuter, but rather as the platform was indeed, for off-road applications.
Kreisel Electric has developed the electric Hummer as demonstrator of technology. The 100 kWh battery seems a like decent starting choice, although we wouldn’t be surprised if 200 kWh would be required for any heavy-duty jobs of consequence.
Quick specs of the Kreisel Electric Hummer H1 EV:
- 360 kW double-motor, all-wheel drive
- 100 kWh battery for up to 300 km (186 miles) range
- 120 km/h (75 mph) top speed
- total weight of 3,300 kg (7,275 lbs)
14 responses to "Electric Hummer By Kreisel Makes Its Driving Debut – Video"
These are the kinds of vehicles that need to have serial hybrids, as well as offered as pure EVs.
Normally, a hummer has about 5-10 MPG.
With electric, they will get above 20 MPGe, and with a series hybrid, likely get above 30 MPGe.
In addition, a series hybrid with multiple smaller eng-gens that can also provide power to lasers or rail guns would be extremely useful.
Another uneducated assumption talkin out of your ***. H1’s are using highly efficient diesel powerplants and get way above your assumption of “5-10mpg”. More like 20-25mpg for a 4 ton vehicle.
Just as a random note: Although not officially rated by the EPA at the moment, the latest Hummer H1 would rate no lower than 7 and no higher than 11 mpg based on the current 2018 criteria.
There is a biofuel/Curamax diesel conversion (~30k installed) advertised out there by H-Line for H1/H2s, to get a reported ~25 mpg…perhaps that is what you are thinking of?
Again, A**umptions! I have a AM General Humvee H1 with a 6.5L Diesel engine. For both highway and town driving, my H1 gets 13.8 mpg on a 25g tank with Diesel currently at 2.45 per gallon in Tega Cay, SC.
Cheers,
John G
While I have no doubt you have achieved that number (that isn’t that much higher than the ~11 MPG theoretical max as quoted), what an individual nets is not indicative of what the EPA rates a vehicle, but how they are driving it…if you talk to many people around here, they will tell you they far out-achieve their EV’s EPA rated mileage.
As a case in point, I just finished a run with a 2017 smart ED and pulled almost 80 miles out of it (with a touch in reserve), while it is rated for just 58 miles – around 40% higher than as stated.
Maybe he hypermiles it?
Windbourne,
Your math is wrong. If the all-electric hummer driveS 186 miles from a 100 kWh pack, it probably uses 80 kwh, which gives it 76 mpge, not 20 mpge. All-Electric is more efficient than hybrid.
The mission profile for light duty combat vehicles has changed considerably. As much as our military wants all-electric ASAP, this particular chassis will not stand up to IEDs without a bunch of sandbags on the floor.
Hummer H1 can seat only 4 passengers and is the worst vehicle. At least the H2 can seat 7 passengers.
Converting this to electric is like putting lipstick on a pig.
Yes, but makeup on a pig makes it look a bit more attractive…just a bit.
13mpg is a realistic number for the 6.5L turbodiesel, which is not bad for any full-time AWD truck…sure beats my land cruiser. I have an original HMMWV that is about 2000 lbs lighter than this electric monstrosity. This vehicle was designed to be a light,unarmored, highly mobile vehicle that has the the fuel range of tanks and armored personnel carriers. This electric version has none of the benefits of the military HMMWV and all of the downsides. Extra fuel is a lot lighter than extra batteries(and there is no supply like stockpile of batteries or chargers), the electric model is lacking in range, Basically, the only reason this electric HMMWV is even idea is so that Arbold and his band of Eco-warriors can feel good about having something cool.
As far as bad ideal go, the H1 was built off of the original HMMWV, the best of the bad ideas, but good enough to grow on you if used properly. The line gets progressively worse from there and it seems the trend continues with this electric model…let me guess, base model MSRP is around $150,000.
And by the way…I would love to see the electric version claim to be EMP proof like the original…HMMWV has an EMP/EMI rating of 1-2 Tesla.