Electric BMW 3 Series Spied Sporting Fake Exhaust Tips
5 H BY ADRIAN PADEANU 40
Aside from the obvious “electric test vehicle” stickers, there are other clues revealing this prototype lacked a combustion engine.
It was back in 2016 when BMW first electrified the 3 Series by introducing the plug-in hybrid 330e, and now the Bavarians are getting ready to remove the combustion engine altogether. Following last year’All Postss rumor about a 3 Series EV that never came to fruition (we got the i Vision Dynamics concept instead), it looks like the company is now dead serious about introducing a fully electric version of its best-selling car.
At a first glance, it might look like a fairly regular prototype of the next-generation 3 Series, but the mandatory “electric test vehicle” stickers on the front doors and rear bumper reveal the car’s true identity. The fact it had a closed-off front grille is another obvious sign the test vehicle lacked an ICE that would’ve needed cooling. Yes, it does have two exhaust tips at the back, but those are there just to throw us off, much like Porsche has been trying to do with its Taycan prototypes.
Our spies are telling us BMW was testing the 3 Series EV in the company of a Tesla Model 3, thus making it crystal clear the vehicle we’re looking at is entirely electric. Interestingly, the zero-emissions premium sedan had a camera mounted at the top of the windshield and another one affixed to the upper section of the rear glass. Also worth noting is the red label on the front door windows showing a fire extinguisher, which might be mandatory when automakers are testing electric cars.
Other than that, it looks like a normal next-gen 3 Series prototype. That being said, we’re expecting BMW to make a few subtle styling tweaks here and there to differentiate the conventionally powered models from the eco-friendly version.
No word at the moment about technical specifications, but BMW is well aware of the fact its electric 3 Series will go up against the Model 3, hence why a range of nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) is possible to compete with the Tesla’s 310-mile range. The i Vision Dynamics concept bound to become the i4 in 2020 will have 340 to 435 miles (547 to 700 km) of range as per BMW’s CEO promise, and we won’t be too surprised if the 3 Series EV will use an adaptation of the same hardware. That being said, Harald Kruger was likely referring to a NEDC figure, so range in the real world will be significantly lower.
Rumor has it BMW will take the wraps off the next-generation 3 Series as early as October at the Paris Motor Show. The one without a combustion engine is probably slated to arrive later in the life cycle.
Photos: CarPix
Categories: BMW, Spy Photos
Leave a Reply
40 Comments on "Electric BMW 3 Series Spied Sporting Fake Exhaust Tips"
1) Good: Looks just like a 3 series.
2) Bad: Doesn’t have the carbon-fiber body, and won’t have a huge advantage over a Tesla.
It is built on a new platform that, nevertheless, is shared with the petroleum versions of the car. This involves compromises. I doubt that its range and acceleration will be able to match the Tesla model 3. It might be a more desirable car in other ways. Tesla has the cachet in EVs for now however, something the German car companies are used to having in conventional light vehicles.
The unique to its EVs carbon fiber construction BMW used for the i3 and i8 has been dropped due to cost for its mainstream EVs.
The first sign that BMW might actually put up a fight.
The question remains whether BMW is in time or not. BMW is likely less than a year from beginning to announce a series of quarterly losses. How long will they continue operating without a profit?
Don’t let the shorts know.
Ahahah, are you threatening BMW? Yes yes, all car companies will go bankrupt just because you wish it. And then your savior will rapture us all to Mars. No, not all, just the righteous and deserving. lol
Mars Hotel here I come!
If I pre-book now on Orbitz, can I Please get room #4:20?
I will try and be “righteous”, by leaving my fake exhaust tips behind, this is a sacrifice that a “deserving” EV advocate such as myself, is willing to make!
EV have a market share of around 1%. So yes, BMW is well in time.
We’re talking the same BMW that just sold more cars than ever before?
“The BMW Group has sold more vehicles than ever before in the first five months of the year: more than a million customers worldwide have already taken delivery of their new BMW, MINI or Rolls-Royce vehicle in 2018 (1,003,573 / +1.6%). This record result was achieved despite the ongoing global ramp-up of BMW X3 production and volatility …”
https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/million-bmw-group-vehicles-delivered-first-five-months-2018/
Guess who else sold more vehicles than ever before, like more plug-ins in the US than all other carmakers -BMW included- together in July + more midsized sedans than all other carmakers -again BMW included- combined.
…and Model 3 ramp up has only just started properly.
BEVs won’t be dominating sales until 2025 at the very earliest, so BMW is in fact very early.
Can I borrow your crystal ball?
If this is a shared platform – it will be an utter disaster for BMW. You can’t take full advantage of the BEV unless you purposely build a BEV — this has been proven over and over — retrofitting does not work!
Unlike Porsche’s Mission E test cars, this car definitely has real exhaust tips, not stickers. This is definitely the next gen 330e and NOT an electric 3 series.
Apparently the front grill is closed which wouldn’t work very well for internal combustion.
It has active aero grille shutters like all newly designed BMWs in the last 5 years. They only open when additional cooling is needed for the ICE (which wouldn’t be often if it is being tested on electric only mode)
It’s full Electric hotshot…
Otherwise it would clearly say… “Hybrid Test Vehicle” on the back ‼️
That would depend on legislation I think, maybe “electric test vehicle” covers all plug-ins. Maybe this is a hybrid after all, it’s definitely not a dedicated BEV platform.
Exactly, because it is a PHEV and thus has a plug, it gets the electric test vehicle sticker.
Well, it’s not for sure this is a PHEV, it could still be a BEV.
All BMW PHEVs have plugs, but hybrids are marked ‘Hybrid Test Vehicle’, so this is 100% BEV as Clive already wrote…
Yep.
It is required to be posted for Emergency Response to know what type of test car they are dealing with.
What I am saying is correct.
It would clearly say… “Hybrid Test Vehicle” on the back ‼️
Or BMW could be sharing the platform for both an EV and a PHEV.
That is correct as well.
BMW will offer ICE, PHEV, and 100% BEV, all on the same CLAR platform.
So BMW can’t be bothered with a dedicated platform to combat the Model 3 threat to its bread and butter 3 Series. It’s going to be interesting to see if a platform can be multi purpose and be good enough to be a convincing Model 3 competitor.
It definitely won’t be without the ~ 150KW charging infrastructure these big battery cars need in place, just another would be “Tesla killer ” that won’t quite kill it outside its base range.
Speaking from experienced. Dedicated EV’s have far better space optimization than cars that were adapted from ICE vehicles. A lot of wasted space when they “adapt”.
One concept is to flip-flop the platform optimization and change where the wasted space goes.
For example, design an underbody space for batteries into the core design, and leave this as wasted space in the ICE version (actually use it as a structural section to increase rigidity, instead of using it for storage — it wouldn’t be completely worthless space). Then the EV version gets added Frunk space when the engine bay isn’t needed for an engine.
The biggest problem with historical attempts to share a platform with an ICE vehicle is to optimize the core design purely for the ICE drivetrain and then shoe horn in the batteries. That hasn’t been optimal. Flip it to optimizing for EV’s, and the problems are less.
Its about time. been waiting for a 3 series to trade in my 2002 330i. My 330i has been sitting in my garage for almost a year now ever since I bought the ford focus electric. Great BEV, just doesn’t put the grin on my face like the 330i does when I drive it. 🙂
Sounds like you might have been happy with one of these BMW ActiveE’s (still one of my all-time favorite EV’s):
If they hadn’t all ended up like this:
The remains seem to be less active, and flat out History!
BTW, Tron type pin stripes down the side of the ActiveE, were pretty cool, while they lasted!
that’s just sad! But yeah the 1 series where nice cars.
So sad indeed.
My understanding is BMW still renting some of these Electric 1ers in the SF Bay Area.
I’ve had three 330i’s, lovely cars! Two convertible and one saloon. I really miss the quality of the ride, my Model S is nowhere near. Really looking forward to a proper BMW BEV 🙂
Exhaust might be placeholder for a PHEV version?
You shouldn’t assume that this means they will do a electric 3series with the next refresh of the 3series. They might just be toying around because they want to know how a electric 3series could perform.
A BME 3-Series EV has its challenges if it wants to compete with the Model 3. It has to offer 200 – 300+ miles of range, offer RWD or AWD, offer full autonomous hardware as standard and access to a nationwide charging network. While at a starting price of $35k. Currently, the 330e i with just 14 miles of range costs $47k. BMW will need to do some crazy cost reductions to get a next-gen 3-Series EV with even 200+ miles of range, down to $35k, or even a 300+ mile version for with RWD at $49k.
But it will still be a BMW and 3-Series and a way to keep 3-series customers from migrating to Tesla. But BMW can’t come up short or ask too much in pricing. BMW might be able to get away with a $5k BMW premium over the Tesla.
They can mitigate the MSRP by having their typical subsided low interest leasing programs. Dealers will also be able to discount. They will also have an advantage with the tax incentive in the US. We were able to lease our 2014 BMW i3s for $65/month for 24 months after all the discounts and tax incentives. One of them had $50,350 MSRP, the other one $52k MSRP.
Wow, $65/month i3 lease. Was there any upfront downpayment? If not, that’s an unbeatable deal.
I leased mine a few years ago for $180/month and considered it a bargain.
I thought the all electric version of the 3 Series was supposed to have been shown last year.
“BMW was testing the 3 Series EV in the company of a Tesla Model 3, thus making it crystal clear the vehicle we’re looking at is entirely electric”
Yeah, it’s as logical as it gets. The other day, I was driving for quite a while behind an F150 in my TM3. I believe that would make it crystal clear that the F150 was entirely electric.
I’m not saying that BMW does not have plans for a 3 series BEV. I’m just saying that this article is bullcrap.