Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021

BY MARK KANE

First halo model to enter the market in 2021.

According to the latest news, the mysterious electric car project at British company Dyson will reach the production stage in around two years.

While the R&D will remain in the UK, the production facility is to be purpose-built in Singapore in 2020 as part of a total investment of £2.5 billion ($3.25 billion). Sales should start in 2021.

Dyson already has one plant in Singapore where 1,100 people designs and produce electric motors for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers.

The plan envisions several electric cars. The first is to be low-volume (maybe 10,000), before the higher-volume model will be introduced later in the next decade.

Hopefully, soon we will see some prototypes, as Dyson prepares test tracks (including motorway-like surfaces, high-speed strips and an off-road course) at Hullavington Airfield, Wiltshire in UK.

Some 400 employees are focused on the EV project and the company is looking for 300 more.

Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said in a letter to employees, obtained by Autocar:

“Singapore also offers access to high-growth markets as well as an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce. Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus. It is therefore the right place to make high-quality technology-loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle.”

Source: Autocar