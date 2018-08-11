  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021

Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021

Sir James Dyson with vacuum cleaner

2 H BY MARK KANE 7

First halo model to enter the market in 2021.

According to the latest news, the mysterious electric car project at British company Dyson will reach the production stage in around two years.

While the R&D will remain in the UK, the production facility is to be purpose-built in Singapore in 2020 as part of a total investment of £2.5 billion ($3.25 billion). Sales should start in 2021.

Dyson already has one plant in Singapore where 1,100 people designs and produce electric motors for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers.

Dyson news
Dyson Dumps Solid-State Battery Developer Sakti3
Dyson To Build 10 Miles Of Electric Car Test Track
Dyson Trademarks New Digital Motor For On-Road Use

The plan envisions several electric cars. The first is to be low-volume (maybe 10,000), before the higher-volume model will be introduced later in the next decade.

Hopefully, soon we will see some prototypes, as Dyson prepares test tracks (including motorway-like surfaces, high-speed strips and an off-road course) at Hullavington Airfield, Wiltshire in UK.

Some 400 employees are focused on the EV project and the company is looking for 300 more.

Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said in a letter to employees, obtained by Autocar:

“Singapore also offers access to high-growth markets as well as an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce. Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus. It is therefore the right place to make high-quality technology-loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle.”

Source: Autocar

Categories: General

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021"

newest oldest most voted
Kimmo57

Let’s hope it doesn’t suck.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

Good stuff my friend!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

It better suck – that’s their specialty!
Just need to rephrase… suck the life out of ICE!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Miles Smith

At least the roads should be cleaner after it drives past. How often do you have to empty the dust container?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Their motors in battery powered vacuums are pretty impressive (quiet, smooth, strong) and they seem to be efficient given anecdotal evidence (like using it 😉 )
I haven’t seen an qualitative test of it’s efficiency – anyone see this?
Definitely no harm in having another supplier of quality EVs and/or components.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Well, as someone* pointed out in an IEVs comment, it will be quite easy to spot a Dyson car in a parking lot. It will be the one with the giant ball in the middle of the car! 😉

*Sadly, I don’t remember who

* * * * *

Or, there’s this concept from the 1930’s:

comment image

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

Glad to see more companies jumping into the EV space, especially ones that don’t have a “Oh, no! I dare not compete with my precious ICEvs!!!” disincentive. Will Dyson become a non-trivial player in EVs? Who the heck knows. We’re still very early in the life cycle of EV technology, so there will be a lot of surprises. Maybe the next Really Big Development is Dyson or Google or Apple or some company none of us are even thinking about becoming a major EV player. Or maybe it’s one of the Legacies finally getting their head out of the ground and pushing hard on EVs. Or just maybe we’ll get lucky and more than one of those things will happen.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago