Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021
First halo model to enter the market in 2021.
According to the latest news, the mysterious electric car project at British company Dyson will reach the production stage in around two years.
While the R&D will remain in the UK, the production facility is to be purpose-built in Singapore in 2020 as part of a total investment of £2.5 billion ($3.25 billion). Sales should start in 2021.
Dyson already has one plant in Singapore where 1,100 people designs and produce electric motors for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers.
The plan envisions several electric cars. The first is to be low-volume (maybe 10,000), before the higher-volume model will be introduced later in the next decade.
Hopefully, soon we will see some prototypes, as Dyson prepares test tracks (including motorway-like surfaces, high-speed strips and an off-road course) at Hullavington Airfield, Wiltshire in UK.
Some 400 employees are focused on the EV project and the company is looking for 300 more.
Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said in a letter to employees, obtained by Autocar:
“Singapore also offers access to high-growth markets as well as an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce. Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus. It is therefore the right place to make high-quality technology-loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle.”
Source: Autocar
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Dyson Electric Car To Be Built In Singapore Starting In 2021"
Let’s hope it doesn’t suck.
Good stuff my friend!
It better suck – that’s their specialty!
Just need to rephrase… suck the life out of ICE!
At least the roads should be cleaner after it drives past. How often do you have to empty the dust container?
Their motors in battery powered vacuums are pretty impressive (quiet, smooth, strong) and they seem to be efficient given anecdotal evidence (like using it 😉 )
I haven’t seen an qualitative test of it’s efficiency – anyone see this?
Definitely no harm in having another supplier of quality EVs and/or components.
Well, as someone* pointed out in an IEVs comment, it will be quite easy to spot a Dyson car in a parking lot. It will be the one with the giant ball in the middle of the car! 😉
*Sadly, I don’t remember who
* * * * *
Or, there’s this concept from the 1930’s:
Glad to see more companies jumping into the EV space, especially ones that don’t have a “Oh, no! I dare not compete with my precious ICEvs!!!” disincentive. Will Dyson become a non-trivial player in EVs? Who the heck knows. We’re still very early in the life cycle of EV technology, so there will be a lot of surprises. Maybe the next Really Big Development is Dyson or Google or Apple or some company none of us are even thinking about becoming a major EV player. Or maybe it’s one of the Legacies finally getting their head out of the ground and pushing hard on EVs. Or just maybe we’ll get lucky and more than one of those things will happen.