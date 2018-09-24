Dyson Dumps Solid-State Battery Developer Sakti3

2 H BY MARK KANE

Dyson writes off investment in Sakti3.

It’s been quite some time since British manufacturer Dyson acquired Michigan-based battery startup Sakti3 in 2015 for $90 million,

But now, according to the latest media reports, Dyson reviewed the investment (reportedly back in December 2017) and recorded an impairment charge of £46 million (over $60 million).

“During the year, management have undertaken an impairment review of the group’s investment in Sakti 3 and have subsequently taken an impairment charge to the P&L [profit and loss statement], the accounts said.”

Does this mean that Sakti3’s lithium solid-state batteries are unsuitable for commercialization, especially for electric vehicles?

Anyways, Dyson’s automotive project still seems to be progressing, although in stealth mode, so we don’t have any solid updates to share at this time.

Source: cityam.com