Dyson Dumps Solid-State Battery Developer Sakti3

Dyson writes off investment in Sakti3.

It’s been quite some time since British manufacturer Dyson acquired Michigan-based battery startup Sakti3 in 2015 for $90 million,

But now, according to the latest media reports, Dyson reviewed the investment (reportedly back in December 2017) and recorded an impairment charge of £46 million (over $60 million).

“During the year, management have undertaken an impairment review of the group’s investment in Sakti 3 and have subsequently taken an impairment charge to the P&L [profit and loss statement], the accounts said.”

Does this mean that Sakti3’s lithium solid-state batteries are unsuitable for commercialization, especially for electric vehicles?

Anyways, Dyson’s automotive project still seems to be progressing, although in stealth mode, so we don’t have any solid updates to share at this time.

Source: cityam.com

amt

Easy Come…..Easy Go….

1 hour ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

Bismillah! No …

Solid state is not only a significant technological challenge, it’s also competing against a rapidly moving commercial target in existing lithium ion.

People used to get excited at the prospect of $200/kWh batteries, but now forecasts are for $100/kWh by mid-2020s. That’s going to be a tough market entry-point. Other slow-moving technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells are facing a similar problem.

1 hour ago
Viking79

Exactly, I think Solid State might be long ways in future for commercial viability. Need to hit profitable level with traditional li-ion until then. EV manufacturers can easily transition when they are cost effective. Waiting for Solid State means those companies will likely fail before then.

1 hour ago
Nos

We’re even further ahead then that. Tesla is estimated to reach that 100 dollar target this year, just this week Panasonic said they were ahead of their projections on battery production.

58 minutes ago
tim

Depends if you’re talking cells or packs. Tesla’s cells are around $100/kWh now, but building them into packs isn’t free, so it’ll be a little while before packs get to $100/kWh.

43 minutes ago
Vexar

I am somewhat certain that Tesla was talking about pack prices.

41 minutes ago
TJKR

Packs at $100/kWh means your Model 3 LR battery will be $7500. If you can build the rest of the car for about $10-15K… this will be about par for ICE. EV-ICE price parity is right around the corner.

37 minutes ago
Andy

Price isn’t the only benefit of solid state. Energy to weight size ratio is also an important factor, especially so as we get bigger and longer range EV’s. 100kWh is pretty much the maximum you can fit into a mid-large sedan at the moment, so range is restricted to 300 miles (on a warm day). The weight of batteries is going to hamper their use in commercial vehicles and Pickup trucks, especially in Europe where weight is an important factor on what you can drive.

23 minutes ago
Anthony

Science (in this case chemistry and physics) is hard. Its not going to be easy to build a commercially successful solid state lithium battery.

1 hour ago
earl colby pottinger

We know if the SS batteries were better than Lithium Ion ones that they would be in Dyson Vacuums already.

1 hour ago
Speculawyer

“Better” is not enough. They have to be easily manufacturable. They have to be safe. They have to be cheap. They have to last a long time. They have to be robust such that likely improper use doesn’t destroy them or make them unsafe.

There are a whole bunch of hurdles that batteries must clear before they become commercial products.

1 hour ago
tim

The price is the big one. If today’s lithium batteries were really inexpensive, inexpensive enough to put 200kWh in a cheap car, there’s no lack performance in lithium batteries except some extra weight. Even charging speed goes up with battery capacity.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Speculawyer

The battery biz is inscrutable. It is just too hard for the layman to analyze claimed advances. It looks like even knowledgeable inventors/investors get it wrong.

I just hope someone has a real breakthrough some day.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
tim

It will likely be incremental, like the carbon in the batteries and the slow removal of cobalt. Before too long, we’ll see some mixture of solid state and traditional batteries to increase acceleration and regenerative breaking performance. As they became more popular, they’ll become less expensive and then cars will be made with only solid state batteries. It’ll start on the halo cars first.

19 minutes ago
Dam

Sakti3 was rumored to be scammy since a while

47 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

Dyson was stupid to pick it up in the first place. GM dumped a lot of money in Sakti3 for years and finally dumped it for LG battery instead. That should have been a warning sign for others.

39 minutes ago
TJKR

Ha! Dyson vacuums are 3-4x the price of regular vacuums and thier sucking power is only marginally better. Does this mean the cars will be similarly over priced? Probably. I can tell you the Dyson car will certainly suck.

34 minutes ago
Jan

After Bosch the second one who stopped investing. Even though all these start ups which were baught by large companies had working prototype cells in their labs. The main reason why such projects are stopped is that they do not see a competitive market for the foreseeable future. A mass product doesn’t need to be functional, at first it needs to be cheap. I assume that the achievable sticker price solid state battery, the amount of cells which would be producable with the Sakti3 approach the foreseeable technology and the production yield and subsequently the achievable profit margin leads to a business case which is not cood enough to continue it.
There are currently no solid state battery powered products on the market which power more than a microAmpere chip. No wearables nor other mobile devices. Even if someone comes along with a working and mass producable solid state battery packs, we would habe heard of roumors that factories are being build to mass produce them. This still needs some years for prototypes and hypercars and some more additional years for real mass production.

24 minutes ago
TJKR

Poor old Jim Dyson. We went to the Sakti3 labs and found out their “solid state” battery was just a potato with two nails and some wire. He figured it’ll require a 1,000,000 potatoes to power his car and that is simply not profitable.

4 minutes ago