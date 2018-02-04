Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 Builds Ramp Up, VINs Jump 3,000 Units
18 hours ago by Steven Loveday 17Comments
Tesla Model 3 VIN numbers are really starting to skyrocket in comparison to not long ago, and more and more are for dual-motor, all-wheel drive vehicles.
As stated every time we mention vehicle identification numbers (VINs), it’s not always an accurate representation of production. However, registering VINs with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is generally an indication that car exists or will exist shortly. Obviously, the more VINs an automaker registers, the more cars it’s producing or has plans to produce. We already know — and have known for some time — that Tesla PLANS to make a whole lot of Model 3s, though carrying out such plans has been a different story.
About two weeks ago, we reported that Tesla was beginning to register VINs related to dual-motor Model 3s. This was clear because each VIN can be decoded to reveal specific information about the vehicle. The gleaned information showed 19 of these vehicles were registered, showing VINs from 8370-8388. Perhaps the automaker is preparing a test fleet of all-wheel-drive vehicles, or just getting ahead of the game here. There’s really no way of knowing for sure.
#Tesla registered 19 dual motor #Model3 VINs. VINs 8370-8388. Thanks to @DavidA_Rev9 for the find. https://t.co/OYpfxycAt2
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) January 20, 2018
Around the same time, Tesla updated its online Model 3 configurator to include dual-motor model (as well as the base model), along with arrival expectations. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive sedan shows an arrival estimate of Spring ’18 on the configurator and on Tesla’s website.
Now, only a few weeks later, Tesla has registered 24 more dual-motor cars. The part that’s even more interesting is that the VINs jumped over 3,000 units from our last report (11323-11346). Did Tesla build 3,000 Model 3s in the last two weeks? What do you think?
#Tesla registered 26 new #Model3 VINs. 24 are dual motor (VINs 11323-11346). Highest VIN is 11348. https://t.co/arUDGVeSNu
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) February 3, 2018
Keep the conversation going in our Forum. Start a new thread about this article and make your point heard.
Source: Electrek
17 responses to "Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 Builds Ramp Up, VINs Jump 3,000 Units"
I work nights which is also when I commute so I don’t see many fellow travelers. despite this when traveling around the wealthier areas in the coachella valley I generally see a Tesla every now and then. I went out midday yesterday and saw quite the handful. I wouldn’t be able to differentiate between the model 3 and ‘s’ but saw a handful of sedans and one ‘x’. despite my feelings towards Musk it’s nice to see electric vehicles out there.
IMO there’s plenty of room for improvement on the appearance front though; while I feel like both the x and s have nice profiles I don’t care for the front or rear of either vehicle. of course there are probably fewer cars on the road I find attractive than don’t.
Here in Seattle I have seen 3 Model 3s. You WILL recognize them because they are like a Model S that is too narrow for the traffic lane. Then you will notice that it does not have a name plate in the back. No Model 3 plate anywhere.
I checked with our local Tesla store and the salesman confirmed that 120 units had been delivered in the Seattle area.
The tail lights are also very different, the model s forms an almost closed loop whereas the model 3 has a big opening at the bottom.
That’s how I spotted one on the I-5 last week. Of course in places where lights are not needed during daytime, it may be tougher 🙂
Recognition elements for M3:
Front:
The catfish front end
Side:
Hooked handles with the tail pointed upward.
MS has straight handles, X has handles back to back at the middle of the car.
Back:
Lights look like lobster claws instead of S and X crab claws, ie, space in the loop at 8 oclock.
Also:
M3 is narrower in the back. X is higher, very much higher than both.
I have made 5 sightings around Seattle in the last 2 week’s, one being a neighbor. At first I thought they were S’s, but then I notice how much narrower the stance is.
Agree that the M3 front end isn’t as sexy as the rest of the car but I may grow fond of it if I ever have a M3 parked in my garage.
The Model S front end is perfect IMO and far far better than that stupid black faux grill. I was disappointed to see that Chevy added the same black faux grill to the Bolt. It’s like they think buyers are stupid and won’t buy a car without a grill. But then, the Bolt’s grill is only part of the styling disaster. That car was clearly styled by a committee of executives who know nothing about industrial design.
Is the $5000 premium package still mandatory?
@God
yes. Just went to configure and see and it is still mandatory and the site still says dual motor available i spring 2018.
Question:
Do heated front seats come with the standard interior????
Mine does not offer the AWD option. I was suspecting the 5k interior could be a default most of this year. It a lot to de-content (pwr seats, power steering wheel adjust). Given the slow roll-out of Model X’s seating configurations, and other options in the past, I wouldn’t be surprised if a base level, 35k, car isn’t off the line until after the tax credits start dropping (~Q4).
Having sat in the car, I thought the power seats were the measure of Model S. Tesla hasn’t done a non-power seat, and I assume one comes w/base M3. I’m not hung up on motors, but other makers base seats can be lame. Fingers crossed.
Well, if they produced 793 Model 3’s in the last 7 Working Days, of December, 2017, that would be about an Average of 113 per day for 7 days, or 566 for 5 days work, if no day produced more than any previous day!
That would be about 453 cars produced in the 1st week back in January, if that was in fact the rate, remaining the same, for the short, 4 day work week!
It would also be at least about 680 cars produced in January, Week 2, if their was no daily improvement (& that seems a bit doubtful, based on information we have)!
Here is the thing, since Tesla has stated they had 860 Model 3’s in transit to buyers at December 31st, adding those to 453 + 680 = and you get 1,993! That is more than Inside EV’s ‘Pegged’ for January Model 3 Sales!
However, we were also told that the last ‘Few’ days of December, they achieved an ‘Extrapolated’ Rate of 1,000 cars per week.
If we have a belief issue with that number, that’s on us!
But if we take a cold, hard, numbers look, we see 200 per day, if they are counting a 5 day week, or 166 per day if they are counting a 6 day week!
166 = 113 + 53, or a 46% increase!
However, if it was counted using a ‘5 Day Work Week’, or that 200 per day figure, then 200 = 113 + 87, or an increase of about 77%!
Breaking it out another way, if the ‘Average’ of their ‘Last 7 Working Days, of December, 2017’ was 113 units per day, but each day was better than the previous, what could have be the ‘Variable Per Day Production’ of those last 7 days, if no 2 days were equal, and the last 2 (or maybe, 3) days, equaled an Extrapolated Rate of 1,000 per week?
Maybe something like this, if the last 2-3 days were used to calculate that ‘1,000 per week’ rate:
Day 1 = 79
Day 2 = 87
Day 3 = 97
Day 4 = 108
Day 5 = 122
Day 6 = 140
Day 7 = 160
Tally = 793 Model 3’s = what they said they produced in their last 7 working days of the month!
Since the per day # is increasing, if we take that last days rate of 160 cars, and go forward for 5 days, we get:
1: 160
2: 183
3: 209
4: 239
5: 274
Tally = 1,065!
If we just Tally the last 3 days production: 122 + 140 + 160, we get 422. If we simply divide by 3, we get 140(.6) per day. Lazily multiplying that by 6, and we get 844 per week, ignoring the approximate 13%-15% or so increased production per day!
Just taking that 140 per day and increasing by a straight line, steady 14% per day, we get 925 Model 3’s produced in a 5 day work week, or 1,195 in a 6 day work week!
So, it does not seem to me impossible that they either ARE at approximately 1,500 per week by now, or more likely, considering the source of these VIN’s, are Anticipating being at 1,500 units per week in the near future!
I would say, that they are close to such a rate, and figure they will be there, quite soon: within 5-10 days, or so, at the minimum, but maybe by 3rd Week of February (about 10-14 days out), at the latest!
Lol. It took me a few minutes to figure out if you were being serious or not. Good one. I detect a New England sense of humor. 🙂
They did NOT say 1000 per week production rate. Their statement was very parsed. What they said was that certain sections of the assembly process reached a burst speed of 1000. i.e. no claim was made about the whole line at any point producing anything that could even extrapolate to 1000.
793/7 is 113. That’s the best evidence we actually have of production rates. Pick either a 5 day shift or 6 days whichever you like. With 5 day weeks there were 22 working days in Jan is just a shade under 2500 cars. So if 1896 were delivered and there were several hundred en route at the beginning of the month then either the net number en route went up during the month (more en route at end than beginning) or the production rate actually declined. Using 6 days as an assumption makes that calculus even worse.
Hopefully they get it straight soon. They won’t have long burning through cash like they are. They need to get this figured out.
Kids in Car Seats, in a Model 3.
I think it’s cute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4oqmLIhVV4
My Model 3 rolled off the assembly line on Dec 30. Took delivery last week (delay was mine).
I will be taking it around the country on the Electric Car Guest Drive, letting people drive it.
If you want an invitation, send me an email.
chris@…
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
Tesla Model 3
Minimum deliveries per quarter
2018:
Q1 10,000
Q2 20,000
Q3 30,000
Q4 40,000
2019
Q1 50,000
Q2 60,000
Q3 70,000
Q4 80,000
I don’t know why I need to keep repeating this: Tesla is no longer using sequential VINs for production, because people over on the Tesla Motors Club forum were using those to measure the production rate. Tesla doesn’t want that info to be public knowledge, so it’s now using non-sequential VINs.
Adding 3000 VINs over a certain period of time does not equal a production of 3000 during the same period.
I’m sure InsideEVs has better sources of Tesla’s production, since its estimates on its Monthly Scorecard articles have proven to be pretty close to actual delivery numbers. So why does InsideEVs keep giving us articles about VINs, which have little or nothing to do with actual production?
I guess it’s a slow news day!