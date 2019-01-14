What Does Daimler Trucks CEO Really Think About Tesla Semi?
Does this trucking expert love or hate the Tesla Semi?
Daimler is one of the world’s most prolific truck makers. So, we should truly consider the opinions of its top dog. Daimler Trucks CEO Martin Daum shared his thoughts on the Tesla Semi with Business Insider via (LMTonline) at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Daum was honest to say that he believes the Tesla Semi is “fun.” He also finds Tesla’s competition as a serious concern. However, he’s well aware that Tesla’s entry into the trucking market is likely to be a challenge. The trucking industry for Daimler — and many rivals — is at a global level. While Tesla is a global company, paving a space in that market may prove difficult. Daum shared:
They’re fun [Tesla Semis], it’s an interesting market. We take every competitor seriously, Tesla has proved they really have the tenacity to really go through huge losses to capture the market.
But trucking is a difficult business. They will learn the hard way, trucking is not like passenger cars where one size fits all. There’s a lot of variety in trucking…the United States is a highly competitive market, so as I said, they’re fun.
Daimler sold over a half million trucks in 2018 alone, 176,000 of which it delivered in North America. Daum made it clear that the company will work to continue and increase such efforts, which matches up with the announcements we’ve read and covered as of late. He makes it clear that while Tesla should be seen as a viable competitor, it has much work ahead. He explained:
How do we survive? Because we run a global business. I don’t just look at the 176,000 North American trucks, I look at the more 500,000 trucks we sell worldwide… And that is a unit number you need to survive ultimately. Of all players in the North American market — Volvo, Navistar, in the association with the Volkswagen Group, and Paccar — we all have one big global footprint.
So for Tesla, it is a long way for it to get that. Not making fun of them, we take them seriously. In their niche, they could be successful, but to be ultimately the fifth player in the North American market, it’s a long way and we won’t make it easy for them.
Do you think the Tesla Semi will actually come to be and can secure a driving force in this industry? Let us know in the comment section below.
Source: LMTonline
17 Comments on "What Does Daimler Trucks CEO Really Think About Tesla Semi?"
From article Daimler’s CEO Martin Daum said: “…But trucking is a difficult business. They [Tesla] will learn the hard way, trucking is not like passenger cars where one size fits all. There’s a lot of variety in trucking…the United States is a highly competitive market…”
I learned something new today… I didn’t realize for passenger cars on size fits all… go figure.
All this time I thought reason car makers made passenger cars in so many size & price variants was because one size did not fit all.
The snark is strong with this one today. Be funny, you will.
Surely “one size fits all” is more true for something like the Tesla Semi than for passenger cars? I’d assume a lot of things have to be standard and defined, so that any front end can couple up to any trailer, and weight, size etc have to meet certain criteria?
Maybe different when you talk about vans and smaller trucks, but that’s not what the Semi will be competing with.
Does it really matter what he thinks?
Of course not. I mean, it’s not as if he has a position of power and influence in the worldwide trucking industry.
These are the same kind of comments GM, Ford, etc CEOs made about Tesla when the Roadster and Model S came out. They are a niche company, they are new to the market, they will target a very small percentage of the population, they will have a hard time competing, etc. Then there was the one that I enjoy now, they are a small company, ask me again when they build 500,000 cars a year.
The Tesla semi “is fun.” I wonder if Daum could be more condescending and dismissive? Ignore at your own peril, every order for a Tesla is one less for Daimler- I guess that’s no big deal for them. Doubtful that Tesla will make it easy for them, either. Probably use the same approach they already do to compete with Mercedes on the EV car front- by making a better product.
Just a small side note: The “it’s fun” doesn’t really fit, I think. One thing to always keep in mind that information might get lost in translation (especially if a phrase is usually sarcasm in one language but not in the other). So it’s possible that he meant to say something else.
Well, publicly Daum HAS to say these kinds of things, essentially ‘whistling past the graveyard’. But I don’t doubt for a second that in reality, Daimler underestimates Tesla, having worked with them before. If the Tesla semi comes in on spec and (nearly) on time, especially with regard to operating costs, the diesel numerical advantage will not mean a whole lot as far as fleet operators are concerned.
Hence the need for many players to not to take the transition and especially Tesla, lightly.
“If the Tesla semi comes in on spec and (nearly) on time”
Price is the real issue. Both upfront and electricity. Musk is playing the “forward pricing” game. He quoted prices in late 2017 he thinks he can hit in 2020-21. As usual, he’s way too optimistic.
I believe the $200k “Founders Series” trucks will have 300 mile range. They’ll sell handfuls of those to fleets for testing the first couple years. The $180k 500 mile version and 7 cent/kWh Megachargers will be “someday” products for many years, like solar-powered Superchargers and Solar Roof.
Tesla does not need to sell 500k trucks a year to be profitable, the legacy companies need to do so.
From article Daimler’s CEO Martin Daum said: “… how do we [Daimler] survive? Because we run a global business. I don’t just look at the 176,000 North American trucks, I look at the more 500,000 trucks we sell worldwide… And that is a unit number you need to survive ultimately…”
That being the case…
Daimler is there also saying that Daimler Trucks can not survive if Tesla Semi eats into Daimler’s *must have* 500,000 trucks break-point volume.
Considering Tesla has thus far managed to successfully take respectable market share from each transportation category it has entered I’m thinking Daimler Trucks needs to find a way to lower it’s “must have” survive break-point and/or accelerate their EV program to compete against the upcoming Tesla Semi. Likely Daimler has at most 3-5 years to get that done which is not much time for a traditional heavy truck maker. Sounds like “fun”.
I don’t doubt Martin Daum’s claim that Daimler Trucks break-point is 500,000 trucks but I question his assertion that Tesla Semi can’t be successful at a lower volume break-point.
“…not like passenger cars where one size fits all”
Really?
Daimler has gone from proclaiming the Tesla Semi to be “impossible” using the standard laws of physics, to now saying they are “fun”. Daimler is probably pedaling a lot faster underwater, than they appear.
“trucking is not like passenger cars where one size fits all.” – This sounds like he’s already preparing to tell investors about losses, to me.
When Tesla takes 10% of the market, he’ll be able to tell investors, “Like I said, it’s not one size fits all. Tesla has 10% but they’ll never get more because they only have one model. We’ll maintain what we have because we have more lines.”
Of course, it’ll be a dumb message to deliver because, surprise surprise, Tesla will satisfy more than 10% of the market with their one line and keep ramping production. And they will be able to introduce more variants as necessary to satisfy the full market. It’s not like Tesla will leave anything on the table for Daimler.
Look up the phrase, “Whistling past the graveyard”, and you’ll see Martin Daum’s picture and the illustrative quote, “They [Tesla] will learn the hard way, trucking is not like passenger cars where one size fits all. There’s a lot of variety in trucking…the United States is a highly competitive market, so as I said, they’re [Tesla semis are] fun.”
I know almost nothing about trucks, but this would tend to indicate that the variety in truck manufacturers and models is much smaller than the variety of car manufacturers and models:
