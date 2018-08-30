DAF Partners With VDL Groep For Fully Electric Truck

59 M BY MARK KANE

Dutch manufacturer DAF Trucks electrified its CF truck model (which is also the International Truck of the Year 2018) using VDL’s advanced E-Power Technology.

The first DAF VDL CF Electric will be delivered to leading customers in the course of this year. The trucks will be manufactured by DAF and the full electric installation will be completed by VDL, which gained EV experience producing electric buses.

The big surprise for us is that the CF Electric is equipped with only a 170 kWh battery for 100 km (62 miles) of range, but DAF encourages us that would be enough for in-city distribution. Batteries can be recharged in 30 minutes (quick) and 1.5 hour (full). Electric motor is rated at 210 kW and 2,000 Nm.

It’s good to see that DAF is entering the EV segment and we assume, step by step, they will increase the battery capacity to be able replace diesel version at some point in the future.

“The CF Electric is a 4×2 tractor unit developed for up to 40 ton distribution applications within urban areas in which single or double axle semi-trailers are the standard. The truck is based on DAF’s CF – ‘International Truck of the Year 2018’ – and uses VDL’s advanced E-Power Technology for fully electric operation. The center of the intelligent powertrain is the 210 kW electric motor, which gets its energy from the lithium-ion battery pack with a current total capacity of 170 kWh. The CF Electric has a range of approximately 100 kilometers which is appropriate for high volume distribution applications. Quick charging of the batteries can be executed in 30 minutes or a complete full charge can be accomplished in as little as 1.5 hours. DAF CF Electric – Technical Specifications Tractor weight 9,700 kg

Electric motor 210 kW

Torque 2,000 Nm

Capacity batteries 170 kW

Full electric vehicle range 100 km

Quick battery charge 30 minutes

Full battery charge 1.5 hours“