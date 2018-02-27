Custom 2018 Nissan LEAFs Debut At “Wrinkle In Time” Premiere

6 hours ago by Mark Kane

Nissan unveiled a trio of custom 2018 LEAF show vehicles inspired by Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ movie.

The cars resemble the characters Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit from the movie through a special exterior look and “advanced LED technology to create a mesmerizing light show effect similar to the one seen in the upcoming movie”.

“The three customized Nissan LEAFs use design elements inspired from the lavish costumes worn by the film’s characters: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon). The LEAFs each feature custom touch-sensitive screens covering the windshield and side windows to create an interactive light show that mimics the “wrinkle” effect from the new movie. Additionally, the show vehicles are outfitted with heat-sensing cameras to track approaching users and react when they draw near.”

Modifications to the LEAFs were commissioned to Hollywood vehicle fabricators at Vehicle Effects in Burbank, California.

Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is coming to theaters March 9.

Here are some photos of the Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit:

Mrs. Which

The Mrs. Which customized Nissan LEAF leverages lavish design elements found in the metallic materials of her gown and chrome bustle skirt. The Mrs. Which Nissan LEAF is also outfitted with a screen in the rear, capable of playing video. Mrs. Who

The Mrs. Who customized Nissan LEAF is wrapped in materials inspired by her gown, hair and jewelry. Along the roof and front of the vehicle is a beautiful red floral pattern, like the top half of Mrs. Who’s gown. The rear 3/4 of the vehicle uses the same ruffled blue pattern of her floor-length skirt.

Mrs. Whatsit

The Mrs. Whatsit customized Nissan LEAF uses design elements inspired by her bright red hair and her dream-like white ruffled gown.

Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America, Inc. said: