Watch How Cops Use Tesla Autopilot To Stop Alleged Drunk Driver
That’s sophisticated cruiser control!
Late last week at 3:30 in the morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noticed the driver of a gray Tesla Model S seemingly asleep in his car. Unfortunately, it was going 70 miles an hour down Highway 101 in Redwood City at the time. Fortunately, it was on Autopilot, which kept it in a single lane and responsive to traffic ahead of it.
The officer’s quick thinking led to a very elegant solution to getting the unresponsive driver, along with other motorists, out of a dangerous situation. Over seven minutes, they created a running traffic break, slowing down all the lanes behind the Tesla while another cruiser maneuvered in front of the electric sedan. That police vehicle then began to slow to a complete stop, which caused the Model S to also slow and stop.
Officers then knocked on the window and gave verbal commands, arousing the driver, one Alexander Samek, from his apparent slumber. He was placed in a cruiser and taken to a gas station (of all places) where a breathalyzer test was administered (see video above for footage). He was then arrested. Samek, who runs a multi-billion-dollar real estate outfit, The Kor Group, was contacted by SFGate on Friday, but refused to talk to reporters.
The incident raises some interesting questions, the most puzzling of which is how Samek managed to keep the car operating while seemingly asleep. If Autopilot does not detect a driver’s hands on the wheel it will ask for some input using visual and audio prompts. This usually occurs every 30 seconds or so. If it does not receive any feedback, it will slow the car to a stop and turn on the hazard lights. This didn’t seem to occur in this case.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the situation on Twitter (tweet embedded below), reiterating how the car should behave under Autopilot and saying that he is looking into this particular situation. In another tweet (embedded below) he also added “…adding police car, fire truck & ambulance to the Tesla neural net in coming months,” meaning, we believe, that Tesla vehicles will then be able to distinguish first responder vehicles from others.
Some have taken advantage of the situation to criticize Tesla Autopilot — and, by extension, the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) available in many other vehicles — claiming that it encourages people to drive under the influence. We think that while this may or may not be true (and we hope to see the integration of a driver-focused camera as is used in Cadillac’s Super Cruise which can tell if a vehicle operator is alert and watching the road), it is still, overall, a safety benefit.
Although automakers should certainly consider how to counter criminal misuse of their vehicles, ADAS can greatly diminish the risk of a crash if a driver suffers a medical emergency and loses consciousness. While there have been a couple of high-profile fatal accidents in Tesla vehicles functioning on Autopilot, the company takes the position it is a positive contributor to safety. We have also seen a number of videos which appear to show the system avoiding crashes. It is also worth noting that Autopilot is constantly being improved and the entire fleet that has the system enabled is updated with any new changes on a regular basis.
Exactly. Default Autopilot behavior, if there’s no driver input, is to slow gradually to a stop & turn on hazard lights. Tesla service then contacts the owner. Looking into what happened here.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2018
We’re adding police car, fire truck & ambulance to the Tesla neural net in coming months
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2018
Source: SFGate, YouTube
6 Comments on "Watch How Cops Use Tesla Autopilot To Stop Alleged Drunk Driver"
He must not have been too drunk to massage the wheel every 30 seconds to keep Autopilot engaged.
Probably had something on the wheel.
Autopilot Drinking Buddy?
He was a Planning commissioner or some kind of Government official ,I guess he is going to “FIX” this DUI charge?
Pure conjecture here, but with your hands on the bottom of the steering wheel, you could fall asleep without letting go of the wheel (arms resting in your lap). Then Autopilot could sense you still holding the wheel and assume you are awake. There are some curves on 101 around Redwood City, so not sure how much Autopilot would fight the asleep driver’s hands when navigating curves.
Another life saved by Tesla AP!
This guy surely is wasted he pulled into a gas station in a Tesla Model S and tried to put Premium into the car’s charging port.
I really don’t think it’s Tesla’s fault but it is the human driving the car’s responsibility to not get so drunk that he well fell asleep at the Wheel.
What I mean by this is this guy is lucky he didn’t kill someone but if he hits someone or the machine accidentally crashes into a guardrail then they prosecute him.