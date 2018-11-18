Consumer Reports Drives Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: Video
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 10
Fails to point out the positive.
The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, released for the first time as a 2018 model, brings a lot to the PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) table. It’s a full-size sedan with a substantial amount of all-electric range (AER) with somewhat polarizing looks. In person, this writer thought it looked quite handsome, however. Now, Consumer Reports weighs in on their experience with it in a rather short video (above). It doesn’t seem to come away as impressed as we might have thought.
When it comes to reviewing cars, the product testing publication is almost always controversial and this brief review is likely to raise the ire of some Clarity owners and supporters. Limited to just over 3 minutes, it mainly focuses on what it perceives as negatives and fails to point out many positives.
There’s no mention of its EPA rating of 48 miles of AER or its pretty remarkable 42 mile-per-gallon combined consumption rating. There’s is likewise no discussion of how its 110 MPGe is a little better than that of its nearest competitor (drivetrain-wise), the smaller Chevy Volt (106 MPGe). We think a mention of its $33,400 base MRSP (before incentives, like the $7,500 tax credit it’s eligible for) is also worthy of noting.
It also faults it for poor performance on the track, though obviously it’s engineered for comfort. Calling it “sloppy,” they at least concede that it is “secure” when pushed to its limits. To its credit, CR does point out that the ride quality is good, effectively removing imperfections in the road.
One point in particular that may be contentious is the noise of the gasoline engine makes when it comes on. The InsideEVs Forum has a large community of Clarity owners and some have reported the internal combustion lump can be excessively loud at times. They refer to this as the “angry bees.” However, it seems to occur infrequently.
No doubt the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid community will have some opinions about this review and will hopefully express them, both positive and negative, in Comments. They are, overall, a terrific and helpful group, so if you have any questions feel free to raise them below or come on over to the Clarity section of the Forum and start a discussion there.
Source: YouTube
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Consumer Reports Drives Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: Video"
The Honda Edsel.
Built ugly to not sell.
That back seat in the Clarity makes the Volt and Prius Prime back seats look like solitary confinement.
I will gladly trade “ugly” for breathing room for back seat passengers any day, especially with 48 miles of EV bliss, and no buzzing of the angry bee swarm.
I fully understand why you’d buy it.
But, as an BMW i3 driver, I know there’s an ongoing conspiracy to make these advanced non-gas vehicles ugly to stop sales.
Terrible review. Two of their complaints were valid:
1) blind spot detection is a joke. Horrible design.
2) infotainment is very slow but I have no problem with the layout.
The rest is bs. Never had “confusion and frustration” trying to select drive or reverse. That was a ridiculous comment. The engine at 75 mph on a long trip was barely audible. The comment about the suspension was dumb too. It gives a great ride and was never designed to race around a track. News flash: the Clarity is not a sports car.
I think if it just had a big rear wing spoiler….lol
Yup, approximately 95% of auto journalists want to delude us and themselves, that all cars should be sports cars and judged accordingly. #FAIL.
Petrol heads at CU trying to stop the revolution.
I have been a CR customer for decades. I realize their car reviews are best left to the experts (C&D, MotorWeek, etc.) I LOVE my Clarity, had it since June, some initial new model bugs but resolved with Service Bulletin software updates. CR is so wrong, thinking about dropping my membership.
I just drove 10000 km in my clarity in 3 months. Bought less than 60 dollars of gas.
95 percent of the drive is in blissful silence so when the motor kicks in yes its jarring.
With is as the same amount of mileage would have cost me 900 dollars in my already super efficient diesel vw