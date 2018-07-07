Check Out These Clever, Personalized Tesla License Plates

3 H BY EVANNEX

USA TODAY: TESLA OWNERS SHOW SOME ‘CLEVER WORDPLAY’ WITH THEIR LICENSE PLATES [GALLERY]

Even though Elon Musk and his team recently celebrated the factory’s 5,000 per week Model 3 production rate milestone, Tesla is still sitting on roughly 420,000 outstanding Model 3 reservations. Sure, 28,386 Model 3 vehicles have already been delivered to customers (and 11,166 more are in transit), but that still leaves a whole lot of reservation holders anxiously awaiting their new Tesla.

Above: Race car driver Leilani Münter shows off her personalized Tesla license plate (Twitter: @LeilaniMunter)

What’s a reservation holder to do while waiting for that special Model 3 delivery day? One idea: order a personalized license plate. USA Today teases, “Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no tolerance for anything ‘boring.’ And many Tesla owners embrace the same notion when it comes to the personalized license plates for their electric cars and SUVs.” Why? Tesla owners tend to have “clever license plates” that often “praise electricity [and] denounce gas.”

Above: A few of our favorite personalized Tesla license plates (From top to bottom: CleanTechnica / Kyle Field, Teslarati, Teslarati / Tesla Pittsburgh; Others: EVANNEX)

USA Today’s Ben Tobin explains, “Playing off Tesla’s notoriety in the electric vehicle market, these license plates poke fun at gasoline-powered cars and trumpet their own eco-friendliness. Some of the ‘tags’ make light of oil dependence with clever word play.” To that end, Tobin did a Twitter round-up of fun license plates seen out-and-about on Teslas. Here are Tobin’s top picks for must-see Tesla license plates…

Source – USA Today, from top to bottom (via Twitter):

@ORIGINPCCEO, @DougKass, @byHeatherLong, @figuerescr, @scrist13, @azzi

