Chill Mode Tested In Tesla Model X P90DL – Video

24 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Check out Tesla’s new Chill Mode in action on Optimus Prime (Bjørn Nyland’s Tesla Model X P90DL).

Wow, Bjørn is really on a roll in this one. If you could care less about Chill Mode, watch it all the way through just for the laughs. This is one of Nyland’s best performances yet. He actually compares the new feature to a turbodiesel! Not to mention that he says it’s your own fault if you let your kids watch his videos, due to word choice.

Anyhow, Nyland doesn’t really understand why anyone would use Chill Mode or turn off Ludicrous Mode if you have it. It’s like having a powerful V8 and bragging to people that you only use four cylinders.

Although, he does think the feature makes sense with Autopilot engaged, and if range is an issue for you, it will assure you some extra miles. There’s also the perk of less wear and tear on your car, but we already know that that’s not a concern for Bjørn.

A YouTube commenter questions about whether this feature may be good for those driving in ice or snow, since it may lead to less chance of over-accelerating and spinning or slipping.

While Tesla hasn’t specifically mentioned that purpose, and the vehicle’s all-wheel drive and traction control should hypothetically take care of that issue regardless of this new mode, Nyland admits that it definitely limits spinning the tires.