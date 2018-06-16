Chevy Offers Loaner Bolt To Couple Who Lost Tesla Model S To Fire
Chevrolet has graciously stepped forward to offer the owners of that Tesla Model S that recently caught fire while in motion a loaner Chevy Bolt until they secure a new car.
Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. And it’s easy publicity too. Though the automaker notes it’s not intended as burn towards Tesla…hmm.
First, let’s recap the chain of events.
Back on June 15, actress Mary McCormack posted this on Twitter:
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo
— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018
Soon after, another video captured by an onlooker surfaced. Here it is:
We later learned that Tesla was investigating the incident. We’ve yet to receive an update on the progress and/or findings of the investigation though. Tesla stated at the time:
“We offer our support to local authorities and are glad our customer is safe. This is an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened.”
Then, just the other day, General Motors reached out to Mary McCormack via its head storyteller Ray Wert. The exchange took place on Twitter. It’s all embedded below:
In the interim, we’ve offered to loan @marycmccormack a @chevrolet Bolt EV so she has a more dependable electric vehicle to drive.
— Ray Wert (@raywert) June 17, 2018
No burn. The @GM advanced tech Comms team are just big West Wing fans and want to make sure @marycmccormack has some dependable all-electric 238 mile-per-charge transportation.
— Ray Wert (@raywert) June 17, 2018
Also, I’m a fan of Judge @BridgetMaryMc here in Michigan.
— Ray Wert (@raywert) June 17, 2018
The narrative seems to have ended there, with no word as to whether or not Mary McCormack accepted the loaner Bolt.
Source: Jalopnik
39 Comments on "Chevy Offers Loaner Bolt To Couple Who Lost Tesla Model S To Fire"
GM What cut-ups. I think maybe they should have made a similar offer on ignition switches, in their own vehicles..
Talk about being stuck in the past.
While we’re at it, let’s blast Germany again for the whole WWII thing. And the guys that crucified Jesus too. Can’t let them off the hook so easily.
Tell that to the people who are still living with the consequences of GM ignition switch failures, like lost limbs and lost love-ones.
Of course, GM never has car fires, right?
“GM said 1,345 of the cars caught fire after they were previously fixed by dealers. So even car owners who had their vehicles repaired will need to bring them back for another fix. There is no charge to owners for the repairs.”
Or is 2015 too recent for your memory?
http://money.cnn.com/2015/10/27/autos/gm-recall-fire/index.html
I guess the difference is that Tesla didn’t take the time to offer those folks a loaner…
Ford should also offer loaners on those who crashed their Pintos…
“Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.”
Sure, all auto makers, especially the largest ones, are totally altruistic and always do “the right thing” just because it is the right thing.
Oh, wait…
“And it’s easy publicity too.”
There you go.
“Though the automaker notes it’s not intended as burn towards Tesla…”
Like fun, it’s not!
“Sure, all auto makers, especially the largest ones, are totally altruistic…”
I don’t know why you felt a need to mention the “largest ones”. All for-profit organizations are motivated by profit. This is what the shareholders demand. It would be strange to expect anything else. But it certainly benefits corporations to appear altruistic, and GM’s loaner is an example of this.
Having said this, there are some genuinely nice people on the board of many corporations. But their job security depends on whether investors are happy, and investors demand profit (or a promise of future profit).
When Tesla opened up the SW limited 60s to 75s, they got tons of good publicity for something that cost nothing. And they knew they would get good publicity, Elon even proudly tweeted about it.
Was that bad, because it wasn’t totally altruistic?
Sometimes doing a nice thing generates wealth for a company. Isn’t that a good thing for a change?
Better than what usually generates profits, like randomly firing people, lying about emissions, dangerous working conditions, exploiting workforce in cheap labor countries, gambling with other people’s money…
Here is the difference: Tesla actually DID SOMETHING altruistic, and then their good deed came out.
As far as we know, GM hasn’t yet actually provided any Volt to anyone, nor to we have any confirmation that marycmccormack accepted the offer. Frankly, GM should have actually asked marycmccormack if she wanted to get in the middle of this BEFORE going public. There is nothing “altruistic” about dragging a poor third party into your publicity stunt.
Are you saying GM should already get credit for altruism, by just publicizing the offer, without yet actually doing anything altruistic yet?
“a more dependable electric vehicle to drive.”
Yeah, no burn at all.
“no burn at all”
Or fire. 😀
GM Scum Bags!
In the world of twitter etc. that we live in with CEOs dissing each other, this is a fun way to dig the ‘competition’. Am sure Musk will be happy to reciprocate should a GM, Jag, Nissan have an issue.
I am sure of it too.
Veiled digs are so much more elegant than the fire and fury Twitter attacks Elon has been unloading on the media…and pretty much any critical of Tesla lately. 🙂
Agreed. The first thing I thought of when reading this was, “Wow, that sounds like something Musk would do.”
GM is running a risk, though — anyone who owns an S can easily trade it in for a Bolt, yet didn’t. There’s a good chance the owner very strongly prefers the S and might not be shy in saying so after giving back the loaner.
“Never waste a good crisis…”
@ Eric Loveday
This is not the first time that a Tesla Model S has caught and acted like a blow torch or flame thrower. A little over a year ago as reported on InsideEVs, a Model S parked at a SuperCharger in Shanghai, China caught fire and apparently shot flames out like a flame thrower from under one of its front doors. There was minor fire damage to the rocker panel under the door of the flame-thrown Tesla. However another Model S parked 4-feet away adjacent to the burning Tesla had a big honking 3-foot wide hole melted out of its rear door. Apparently the burning Tesla acted like a blow torch to make that big hole in the Tesla parked next to it.
There is no video of this flame thrower fire, only pics of the aftermath. However, commenter Sven provided a good analysis of what happened based on the damage shown in the pics. Of course, Tesla apologists Pushy Troll and James from Seattle personally attacked him without refuting any of his analysis.
Tesla said it would invrstigate the fire. What were the results of Tesla’s investigation? If you don’t know can you please make an inquiry with Tesla?
https://m.imgur.com/Uw1jAoy
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-s-fire-supercharger/#comments
Teslas catch fire so often these days it’s almost a non-event now, like the sun rising in the east.
Transport Evolved, about the most level-headed and unbiased pro-EV YT news channel, just did a piece on EV fires today. ICE fires: 1 in 1,100-1,500 (depending on whether you factor in arson); Tesla fires: 1 in 20,000.
Fun fact: if you google Chevy Bolt fatal crash, you won’t find a single headline. The operative word here is “headline.” I found several articles of Bolts involved in fatal crashes, but the model of car was buried in the 2nd or 3rd paragraph, just like any old boring ICE fatality. But google Tesla Fire, and you’ll find about six headlines; one for each Tesla fire there’s been.
(Also, if you google Chevy Bolt High Speed Crash, you won’t find any hits because “Chevy Bolt” and “High Speed” don’t belong in the same sentence).
Please post the links to these articles you claim you found about Bolt (not Volt) fatal crashes. Only one I know of is a Bolt driver that was drunk and drove the wrong way on the highway and hit a car head-on….and survived. The occupants of the other car died however.
No they don’t.
Very nice gesture, GM! The Bolt is probably a safer car (since it doesn’t catch fire randomly for no apparent reason).
No, it just dies in the middle of the highway because ONE cell went bad.
^^^ this!
I’m so surprised Ray took the chance with his “dependable” tweet! Running the risk of someone pointing out how the bolt died in the middle of the highway within seconds! Heck Tesla drivers got more warning and time to pull over and leave their vehicles during a fire than the bolt gave its drivers!
Looking at the Volt and Bolt reliability history, then compare it to a Tesla. It’s no contest. (hint: Tesla doesn’t win)
Well, they certainly have enough of them just sitting around…
They had the car available then offered it.
And yet there are still more 2017 Bolts (than 2018s) on lots that GM can’t get rid off. Might as well loan them out. Just hope they have the dealer installed software update to calculate range as they can’t get over the OTA hump. Lol
That’s a very cocky move on GM’s behalf:
“Sorry your Lear Jet had to make an emergency landing; here’s a Cessna to use until you get a new one.”
“Sorry to hear your yacht sprung a leak; here’s a Cabin Cruiser until you get a new one.”
Say what you will, but that’s some serious shots fired in the marketing wars for EVs.
It’s definitely a burn towards Tesla, but it’s a worthy burn, and beneficial to the growth of EVs. Everyone knows Tesla. Not a lot of people know GM makes a 238 mile Bolt EV (with a less volatile battery chemistry too).
It looks as though Team Mary Bara is reaching out, with a friendly gesture of generosity, to Team Mary McCormack.
Forget about GM and Tesla, and their petty Corporate posturing agendas, Mary n’ Mary, are quite contrary, to watch all EV adoption Grow!
No. a friendly reach-out would be contacting marycmccormack PRIVATELY, and confirming whether or not she is interested in a loaner Volt. Then if marycmccormack accepts the offer, confirming with marycmccormack that it is OK to use her name publicly in a press release about the offer.
Otherwise GM is just abusing marycmccormack as a hapless victim in their publicity stunt without ever giving her a chance to decide for herself whether she wants to get drug into the middle or not.
You left a major portion of this story out: From GMI…
As reported by Jalopnik, GM saw an opportunity to make hay. In a subsequent tweet, Ray Wert, GM’s “head storyteller” and former Jalopnik Editor-in-Chief, said the automaker was offering a Bolt loaner to McCormack “so she has a more dependable electric vehicle to drive.”
This is the kind of PR automakers dream of. However, GM maintains the offer a one-time occurrence, as Wert is apparently friends with McCormack’s sister.
It’s publicity if the media gives it coverage!!!
If GM really cared about @marycmccormack , and GM had made her offer, and the offer was accepted, that would be one thing.
If @marycmccormack has not accept the Volt, then she is just being used as a helpless pawn in a GM publicity stunt. If that is the case, I’m not so sure they really care at all about @marycmccormack. So posting that they are doing it all out of care would just be a complete sleaze-bag move.
It will be interesting to see if @marycmccormack ends up behind the wheel of a Volt or not.
What a kind gesture by GM. Also good PR so hopefully it will bring a tiny boost in Bolt EV sales, which would be well deserved. Happy day!