Chevrolet Bolt “Incomplete” Without Rear Seats In The Works

The Chevrolet Bolt will join the ranks of several other GM “incomplete” fleet vehicles, to become the first that’s purely electric, compact, and highly efficient.

Perhaps this car will cause Bite Squad to change its recent Model 3 order. The green food delivery company could likely secure a fleet of “incomplete” Bolts a whole lot faster than it might take to get ahold of multiple Model 3s. But, we digress …

According to NHTSA documents, the automaker will soon build the Chevrolet Bolt Incomplete, meaning it won’t have rear seats, among other “deletes.” GM makes many vehicles in such configurations for multiple purposes. A GM rep told Jalopnik:

“This is a new way for fleet customers to leverage the Bolt EV’s incredible range.”

The Bolt already boasts a pretty impressive cargo hold, and without rear seats, it will be unmatched for a vehicle of its size and electric range. Keep in mind that the car will also be lighter, which means it will be capable of hauling more and it will have more range (until it’s filled with cargo, of course). To top it off, you can be pretty sure it will cost less than a “complete” Bolt (one would sure hope so).

Obviously, this won’t take the place of the typical vans and trucks used for fleets, but, as noted above, it could be used for local food delivery and the like. The new Bolt Incomplete will be manufactured alongside other 2018 Chevrolet Bolt models at GM’s Orion plant, north of Detroit.

According to General Motors Fleet website:

ALL-NEW CARGO OPTION

Upfit the Bolt EV to fit your fleet’s demands with a new cargo option that can help you haul more of what you need. Manufactured as an incomplete vehicle, the cargo option deletes the following components: Rear seat, upper and lowe

Rear carpeting

Rear seat side airbags and airbag trim

120V Charge Cord

Rear Package Shelf

17” alloy wheels (for 16” steel wheels) This option requires a rear cargo upfit through an approved upfitter. Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers currently slated to ship-thru and upfit this option include Adrian Steel and Knapheide.

Jalopnik provided an update via the folks over at ChevyBolt.org in the form of a fleet order guide posted on GM Global Connect. It’s shown in its entirety below:

Distribution Updates

Updates for Bolt EV

Week of 3/5/2018

Effective 3/5/2018, the following changes will be made to the Vehicle Order Guide:

Interior section-(K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package, added “DOES NOT GO INTO EFFECT UNTIL MARCH 10, 2018.” to the beginning of footnote 1.

Week of 2/26/2018

Effective 2/26/2018, the following changes will be made to the Vehicle Order Guide:

Exterior section-Added (PWM) Wheels, 16″ (40.6 cm) steel. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package.”

SEO/Ship Thru section-Added this section and added (WL5) Ship Thru, Produced in Orion, MI and shipped to Knapheide Truck Equipment, Flint, MI. Returned to Orion, MI for shipping to final destination. (Dealer Invoice = $350.00). It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Requires (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package and a Fleet order type only.”

Week of 2/26/2018

Effective 2/26/2018, the following changes will be made to the Vehicle Order Guide:

Interior section-Deleted Air bags, dual-stage frontal, driver and right-front passenger.

Interior section-Deleted Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front outboard seating positions.

Interior section-Deleted Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-rear outboard seating positions.

Interior section-Deleted Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions.

Interior section-Deleted Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger.

Interior section-Deleted (AL0) Passenger Sensing System.

Interior section-Added (AYF) Air bags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal, includes Passenger Sensing System; head-curtain side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee. It is “S1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Deleted when (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package is ordered, replaced with (AYG) air bags. Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner’s Manual for more information.” Also, it is “S2” on 2LZ with a footnote 2 that reads “Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner’s Manual for more information.”

Interior section-Added (AYG) Air bags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal, includes Passenger Sensing System; head-curtain side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package. Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner’s Manual for more information.”

Interior section-Added (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package, includes (ATZ) rear seat delete, (AYG) driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal, includes Passenger Sensing System; head-curtain side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee airbags, (KTI) tire inflation kit, (PWM) 16″ steel wheels, (Q1N) 205/55R16 all-season blackwall tires and (VXT) incomplete vehicle. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Requires a Fleet or Government order type and (WL5) Ship Thru, Produced in Orion, MI and shipped to Knapheide Truck Equipment, Flint, MI. Returned to Orion, MI for shipping to final destination. Deletes (B33) rear floor mats, (AYF) air bags (replaced with AYG air bags) and (A64) rear 60/40 split-folding seat. Not available with (GK8) rear cargo double floor storage, (WPU) Comfort and Convenience Package or (WPR) Driver Confidence Package.”

Interior section-(B33) Floor mats, carpeted rear, added a footnote 1 to 2LT that reads “Deleted when (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package is ordered.”

Interior section-Added (VXT) Incomplete vehicle. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package.”

Interior section-Added (ATZ) Seat delete, rear. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package.”

Interior section-(A64) Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding, added a footnote 1 to 2LT that reads “Deleted when (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package is ordered.”

Exterior section-Added (KTI) Tire inflation kit. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package.”

Exterior section-Added (Q1N) Tires, 205/55R16 all-season blackwall. It is “A1” on 2LT with a footnote 1 that reads “Included and only available with (K1T) Rear Seat Delete Package.”

