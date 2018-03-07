Chevrolet Bolt “Incomplete” Without Rear Seats In The Works
The Chevrolet Bolt will join the ranks of several other GM “incomplete” fleet vehicles, to become the first that’s purely electric, compact, and highly efficient.
Perhaps this car will cause Bite Squad to change its recent Model 3 order. The green food delivery company could likely secure a fleet of “incomplete” Bolts a whole lot faster than it might take to get ahold of multiple Model 3s. But, we digress …
According to NHTSA documents, the automaker will soon build the Chevrolet Bolt Incomplete, meaning it won’t have rear seats, among other “deletes.” GM makes many vehicles in such configurations for multiple purposes. A GM rep told Jalopnik:
“This is a new way for fleet customers to leverage the Bolt EV’s incredible range.”
The Bolt already boasts a pretty impressive cargo hold, and without rear seats, it will be unmatched for a vehicle of its size and electric range. Keep in mind that the car will also be lighter, which means it will be capable of hauling more and it will have more range (until it’s filled with cargo, of course). To top it off, you can be pretty sure it will cost less than a “complete” Bolt (one would sure hope so).
Obviously, this won’t take the place of the typical vans and trucks used for fleets, but, as noted above, it could be used for local food delivery and the like. The new Bolt Incomplete will be manufactured alongside other 2018 Chevrolet Bolt models at GM’s Orion plant, north of Detroit.
According to General Motors Fleet website:
ALL-NEW CARGO OPTION
Jalopnik provided an update via the folks over at ChevyBolt.org in the form of a fleet order guide
They fixed the Bolt’s chief complaint, that most find the front seats uncomfortable, by removing the rear seats, aka the most comfortable seats in the Bolt EVs…Now GM can say the front seats are the most comfortable seats in the Bolt EV…Makes perfect sense in GM’s world…
I think that chair in the first pic would take the prize as most comfortable seat in a Bolt. Even so I’ll be looking to buy one this summer.
The seat in the back is GM’s Rear Facing Seat options. See? It can be a 7-seater just like the Model S! 🙂
The rear seat is really uncomfortable, front seat is fine. For me anyway 😉
The rear doesn’t have enough headroom and if I recall the bench isn’t deep enough.
Really? I found all seats – front and back – to have plenty of room for feet and head, in the Bolt.
And the seat comfort issues for the front are definitely overblown. It’s a preferences thing for sure.
This is not a good sign for Bolt demand.
Will Avis and Enterprise have Bolts for $19.99 per day soon enough?
These are FLEET ORDER only customized Bolts for commercial use. Joe Schmoe like you and me won’t be able to buy one of these.
If anything, this shows GM is intent on producing MORE Bolts, as this rear seat deleted Bolt would be perfect for commercial delivery operations. I bet a company like Amazon would be interested in such a vehicle for package delivery. Perhaps the USPS should take a look as well.
I certainly hope so, but there’s no sign of increased production.
Making Bolts into delivery vans is certainly a great way to increase the PR impact of the car, which is half of its purpose…
My hunch is this is to sell enough Bolt EVs to live out its useful life. My guess is surplus production goes to fleet sales (Cruise AV and maybe these things). My hunch is future vehicles will be more volume sellers (upcoming CUV and others)
Honestly, I don’t understand why USPS wouldn’t just scrap their whole mail delivery vehicle order procurement thing and buy a 100,000 of these.
What? The Bolt EV has been available for fleet purchase since early 2017. Basically all GM vehicles are available for fleet purchase.
Either there was a very large order placed requesting this specific build, or there was enough demand overall that GM or Knapheide felt it was worth the investment to develop and provide this option on the vehicle.
Apparently GM intends to increase production of the Bolt so I think there is demand for it.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/07/mary-barra-gm-ceraweek-chevy-bolt.html
Dang, how’d CNBC beat InsideEVs to that? Would make a nice headline story here!
Well I think they’re a little busy with this tiny event called the ‘Geneva Auto Show’ 😉
There probably wasn’t a staff member free to attend this non-car related conference in Houston on the hopes that Mary Barra would make an announcement! lol
Seriously though, at an event in Houston, TX filled with nay saying energy executives, her positive statements about renewables and EVs really stand out as a voice of reason.
Yeah I wasn’t even aware of the auto show. Also didn’t realize the production news was so recent. But there’s an article up now, so that’s good!
You got it, Wade! The Geneva show has been keeping us really busy and the sales scorecard debacle had me tied up. We saw the news toward the end of the day today and considered it too important to not get the word out this evening. Great news if there’s follow through!
I think the Bolt will be perfect for small fleets, government vehicles, repairmen and delivery vehicles!
It worked great as our moving van this past winter when we moved across town. Other than our couches and mattress, every other piece of furniture into the Bolt over the course of a few trips. Hauling food items, work equipment or amazon deliveries would be great in a Bolt.
Could be in the very near future Bolts will be everywhere! In our driveways, delivering our packages/mail, giving us rides as self driving taxis. The future is bright. 😉
And then the CCS will really be unusable. Those delivery drivers will get “free charging” from their companies, and you can bet that they will plug in every chance they get even if they have 90%+ charge already.
A couple of us went to the chargers in the morning to see where the approx charge state was for each car plugged in, Those we could see that has those flashing LED’s were all on the last LED meaning they were only topping off.
1.5hrs later they were full but still plugged in.
Charge etiquette is important.
Pisses me off man.
When it’s free, why bother with etiquette? And you can be sure the delivery drivers will have just as much etiquette.
Let me guess…b**ching about people clogging the CCS again. Why am I not surprised, Sparky?
It should surprise you, because I forgot to put
Free charging SUCKS!!!
Not many like this idea but I certainly do.
If they can make it so the rear seats can be easily removable like the Dodge Caravns rear seat’s, I may reconsider.
I like it, hate to say it but I like it.
These pictures remind me how it’s crazy the rear seats in my Leaf are not removable like a Mercedes wagon or Rav4. I know there is a battery hump there but I still don’t get it, they don’t even tumble and fold forward like most cars. Is it insurance or crash testing or what?
NISSAN ! I’d pay EXTRA !
Why not make a proper van with the Bolt drivetrain like Nissan did with the e-NV200?
Because making a stripped Bolt is much easier and cheaper.
Honestly? I think they have extra Bolt EVs they need to sell.
However, crash testing and validating a new platform to sell only a few a year is an expensive proposition. It is much cheaper to reuse the Bolt EV.
It looks to me that they don’t have enough of them, why else would they increase production?
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/07/mary-barra-gm-ceraweek-chevy-bolt.html
Because it’s a “compliance car”. Lol
I don’t get it. Wasn’t customer demand for the Bolt so high that GM wasn’t able to deliver enough to satisfy it? Or are they sitting on the dealer’s lots and not selling? If so, why??? Something strange is going on and I’d like to know what’s what with Bolt sales…
You’re confusing Bolt with Tesla 3. You’ll wait about 10 years for Tesla 3 the way things are going. But you can find Bolt on almost all dealer lots that sell them. See here for lease deals.
http://ev-vin.blogspot.com/
“Wasn’t the Bolt ev capacity constrained?”.
You’re listening to what people like ZZZZZZZ call, the “Village Idiot”, say here. I can’t emphasize the next sentence enough.
Those people know nothing about what they’re talking about, and only ‘think’ they know whats going on while they are in their mommy’s basement ‘relaxing with their thoughts’.
Meanwhile here in Poor, Ev-Uninterested, Buffalo, New York – most dealerships had TWENTY copies of bolts, from fully loaded to totally stripped without even a seat heater option. They couldn’t get rid of them. It was the VOLT that was gobbled up as soon as it would arrive – probably due to THAT vehicle’s excellent HIGH EFFICIENCY during cold winter weather (eg, the cycling engine plus the constantly running cabin heater on high extracted almost all of the usable heat from the gasoline. My GEN 1 was impressive to use so little gasoline during very cold weather, and the GEN 2 is so much better than even that).
SO it is a good thing that GM is coming out with simple variants of the car, to increase sales and further improve the car’s already decent profitability.
Your comment is invalid. It doesn’t stick to the script of PHEV=bad. Plus you don’t like in a hot/arid climate.
“decent profitability”? On a lease GM Financial makes $9,000 in interest plus the $7,500 federal government credit. Can you spell usery?
Usury
Now Chevy just needs to add a 110 outlet in the back, for the pizza delivery business to plug in its pizza warmer..
They did turn the Spark into the Domino’s DXP car.
http://autoweek.com/article/car-news/dominos-adds-spark-pizza-delivery
+1
I wonder if there is any way they could turn it into a wheelchair car? Not sure if it has the height. That would be nice though, especially once autonomous cars arrive. People in wheelchairs could summon an autonomous Bolt EV, and have a lot more freedom to travel.
Well GM wants the tax credit, for evs, extended, as they came out publicly asking that it be so.
They say they plan to increase production of the Bolt this Summer, and it would nice if the credit were extended.
That’s one wish I hope they get.
Don’t forget… Buick EV and Cadillac EV coming in less than a year too. More tax credits for GM and Tesla would be a huge deal!
GM was the first automaker to lobby to save the tax credits last year. They got the job done. I wouldn’t put it passed them to lobby for and get an extension or a hard subset date for all automakers.
That would be perfect delivery vehicle for Domino Pizza, US Mail, Amazon packages…etc.