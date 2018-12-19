This Chevrolet Bolt Battery Lost 8% Capacity At 70,000 Miles
Chevrolet Bolt EV battery seems to be okay, but perhaps not as robust as one would hope.
All batteries lose capacity over time and use, but the rate of battery degradation becomes less important in long-range EVs.
It seems that’s the case for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which with its 60-kWh battery, is rated for 238 miles (383 km) EPA. According to News Coulomb’s in-depth analysis after 70,000 miles (112,000 km), its Bolt EV now only has 92% of initial capacity/range. The 8% fade is worth 15-20 miles of range.
The value of the 8% drop is not precise, but rather estimated based on energy consumed while charging, and at least partially could be the result of a software update done by GM during one of the recall actions. Other factors could be specific driving profile with a lot of DC fast charging.
Regardless, it seems that even after 150,000 miles, the Bolt EV should be able to go 200 miles (320 km) on a charge, which is swell considering that the first-generation EVs (aka Nissan LEAF) were struggling to go 100 miles when new.
“After 70,000 miles, I decided to review the data that I have gathered for nearly two years of driving the Bolt EV. Based on my estimates, my Bolt EV has lost a noticeable amount of battery capacity. To estimate the amount of degradation, I compared kWh used versus the battery percentage displayed at the station, and I was able to create a timeline of total estimated battery capacity.
I assume hes fast charging once or twice a week at least?
He is using fast chargers fairly frequently and doing relatively deep discharges. So this might not be worst case but it isn’t normal driving. Most people will do fewer miles per year and use fast chargers less while discharging the battery less aggressively, so they will probably have less loss when they get to 70k miles.
His 70,000+ miles in just under 2 years is almost 3 times the amount of miles an average driver would have put on the car.
(13k miles per year is average).
No link to the source?
It’s the video itself :).
lol thanks.. didn’t realize the picture at the top is actually a video.. was looking for a link
GM went cheap with the interior and the suspension.
I’m just hoping this report is not another confirmation of how GM has build this car.
Hopefully, future cars will have this resolved.
Didn’t Tesla have a Battery Consortium that solved Battery Degradation?
Was not the solution, a literal solution, released to All Members of the Consortium?
I am just over 30k over 1.5 years and I estimate that I am down a little, 1-3kw. Hard to tell with how gm reports capacity. But looking at how much I use and how much is left, the capacity is not 60 anymore.
Seems perfectly normal and aligned with expectations.
Bjorn got 3% on the model X after 21.8k miles, 6% after 46.6k miles, if we try to deduce the value for 70k miles it will be around 8%.
I don’t think it’s terrible, but makers should announce car life average range and not just “shining new” range.
Just for the clarification…
I am a subscriber to the News Coulomb youtube.com channel.
News Coulomb is driving long distances for work in California on daily basis.
1. He is using DC fast chargers for that.
2. He is depleting battery almost to 0% and charging back to 100% due to his long distance rides and not enough chargers on the way.
Though regular folks, i.e. 95% of EV drivers, are charging at home with level 2 chargers.
In such scenario, the battery degradation is almost nonexistent.
This article shall provide these additional details.
He has abused his battery about as much as a “normal” person could during normal driving. Despite the hard usage, his battery has only degraded ~8% (heavy fast charging, charging to 100%, depleting to near 0).
Also, a battery recall update may account for half of the observed degradation, as GM may have reduced the total usable capacity of the battery on the low end. So the real world did may have actually only been 3-4%.
Anyone that has put 70,000+ miles on a BEV in just under 2 years is probably close to the ‘worst case’ scenario for battery longevity. Losing just 8% under those conditions is pretty impressive.
35,000 miles a year is almost 3,000 a month, or around 100 a day.
I can’t help to think maybe cell geometry has something to do with this. The pouch type or prismatic cells are larger and more difficult for temperature control. Also for those who have EV’s and put alot of miles on them, it’s probably best to get one with the biggest battery possible so you can do 300+ miles on charge. Unfortunately the only real option is Tesla and they took away the Model 3 LR RWD.
Presenters … is your outfit more important than the content of your presentation? In other words, if you’re trying to do a serious, important and informative presentation … don’t wear a hat that reminds your audience of the medieval court jester. It detracts from what otherwise might be a good presentation. This is pain and tedious. And goofy. This guy blew a tire his first week of ownership after driving over a pothole. He thought his Bolt was an SUV, got stranded. Keep this in mind. This is grandstanding at its best.
News Coulomb wears many hats – this one is the “The-Guy-Who-Wears-An-Orange-Hat” hat, so what.
This seems like a pretty aggressive use profile for the car so I bet most people would see less over a similar mileage.
Hilltop Reserve and less DC charging should give the Bolt batteries a very long life.
Solid results considering the abuse the battery took over this short time frame.
You have to consider how long people hold onto a car. A lot of people keep their cars to 100,000 miles before they’re bored, or attracted to a newer model, or just “feel” they’re unreliable. Some push to 150,000. You’re in pretty rarefied air if you keep your cars to 200,000 miles.
Yet at 200,000 miles, you’d still have over 75% of original capacity, which is to say 160 miles or so. 160 miles meets the daily needs of 99% of the population.
There’s no issue here in a practical sense. If your life depends on getting 238 miles out of the Bolt between charges, then you’re looking at the wrong car for your needs.
Yank the battery and use it for stationary storage at 200k. Throw in a new battery and go another 200k miles.
I have an MY2012 Chevy Volt that is garaged year round and has 72,000 total miles with about 50,000 AER. Had to take it to the dealership for lost propulsion error after driving long distances and parking in the summer heat for an hour or more. The dealership adjusted the available battery to correct the error. I went out of my way to find out the current SOC of the battery. It was at 91% or 9% loss.