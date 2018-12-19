This Chevrolet Bolt Battery Lost 8% Capacity At 70,000 Miles

2 H BY MARK KANE

Chevrolet Bolt EV battery seems to be okay, but perhaps not as robust as one would hope.

All batteries lose capacity over time and use, but the rate of battery degradation becomes less important in long-range EVs.

It seems that’s the case for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which with its 60-kWh battery, is rated for 238 miles (383 km) EPA. According to News Coulomb’s in-depth analysis after 70,000 miles (112,000 km), its Bolt EV now only has 92% of initial capacity/range. The 8% fade is worth 15-20 miles of range.

The value of the 8% drop is not precise, but rather estimated based on energy consumed while charging, and at least partially could be the result of a software update done by GM during one of the recall actions. Other factors could be specific driving profile with a lot of DC fast charging.

Regardless, it seems that even after 150,000 miles, the Bolt EV should be able to go 200 miles (320 km) on a charge, which is swell considering that the first-generation EVs (aka Nissan LEAF) were struggling to go 100 miles when new.