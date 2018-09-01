ChargePoint To Install 2.5 Million Charging Points By 2025

3 H BY MARK KANE

ChargePoint network to grow nearly fifty-fold in the next seven years.

During the Global Climate Action Summit, ChargePoint announced a bold commitment to expand its charging point network to 2.5 million places by 2025.

Taking into consideration that currently the network connects 54,363 spots (including less than 900 DC fast chargers), the growth needs to be some 4,600% in seven years.

ChargePoint offers various charging stations, but basically doesn’t own most of the charging stations added to the network, but rather manages the network, taking care of the app for search, payments, etc.

By 2025, ChargePoint expects that there will be 20 million plug-in electric cars on the roads of North America and Europe. That would mean almost 10 times more than the number of public charging stations on the network by that time.

“EVs and charging infrastructure are critical to efforts to fight global climate change, grow the clean energy economy, and bring innovative technology solutions to market that accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles worldwide. ChargePoint’s commitment underscores the company’s mission to enable an electric mobility future, which will include passenger cars, buses, trucks, fleets, and beyond. The transition to e-mobility on a global scale will result in an immense reduction in harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are crippling communities and threatening the health of millions around the world.”

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint said:

“Our commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025 comes as the company embarks on the most significant period of growth in our history and in the midst of a revolution in transportation. The time for transformative change is now, and broadly distributed, substantial and immediate investments in charging infrastructure are necessary to usher in the future of e-mobility. One hundred percent of what we do is focused on developing technology that enables cleaner transportation, and ChargePoint is proud to play a critical role in facilitating the transition to electric mobility, and supporting the Summit’s mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.”