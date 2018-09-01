ChargePoint To Install 2.5 Million Charging Points By 2025
ChargePoint network to grow nearly fifty-fold in the next seven years.
During the Global Climate Action Summit, ChargePoint announced a bold commitment to expand its charging point network to 2.5 million places by 2025.
Taking into consideration that currently the network connects 54,363 spots (including less than 900 DC fast chargers), the growth needs to be some 4,600% in seven years.
ChargePoint offers various charging stations, but basically doesn’t own most of the charging stations added to the network, but rather manages the network, taking care of the app for search, payments, etc.
By 2025, ChargePoint expects that there will be 20 million plug-in electric cars on the roads of North America and Europe. That would mean almost 10 times more than the number of public charging stations on the network by that time.
“EVs and charging infrastructure are critical to efforts to fight global climate change, grow the clean energy economy, and bring innovative technology solutions to market that accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles worldwide.
ChargePoint’s commitment underscores the company’s mission to enable an electric mobility future, which will include passenger cars, buses, trucks, fleets, and beyond. The transition to e-mobility on a global scale will result in an immense reduction in harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are crippling communities and threatening the health of millions around the world.”
Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint said:
“Our commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025 comes as the company embarks on the most significant period of growth in our history and in the midst of a revolution in transportation. The time for transformative change is now, and broadly distributed, substantial and immediate investments in charging infrastructure are necessary to usher in the future of e-mobility. One hundred percent of what we do is focused on developing technology that enables cleaner transportation, and ChargePoint is proud to play a critical role in facilitating the transition to electric mobility, and supporting the Summit’s mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.”
“By 2040, it is anticipated that EVs will account for more than half of new vehicles sold around the world.1 ChargePoint’s 2.5 million charging spots will support the forecasted 20 million EVs that will be on the road in North America and Europe by 2025, driving a combined 384 billion electric miles per year.2 Of the 2.5 million charging spots on ChargePoint’s network by 2025, the majority will be evenly split between Europe and North America, with smaller percentages in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand).
This commitment comes on the heels of years of progress tackling climate change and supporting the growing adoption of EVs globally, including:
- ChargePoint’s recognition by the United Nations as a “Momentum for Change” award winner at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 21 in 2015
- The growth of the ChargePoint network to more than 53,000 globally, helping drivers avoid more than 42 million gallons of gas and 134 million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions
- ChargePoint’s expansion into Europe in 2017
- A total of nearly $300 million ChargePoint has raised to support the expansion of networked EV charging globally
Within the next five years, it is estimated that no fewer than 40 new EV models will hit the road. With a global investment in R&D, award-winning solutions, sales, marketing and policy, ChargePoint is committed to enabling the future of mobility, and creating solutions that will support the substantial increase in EVs, and ultimately, the mass adoption of electrified mobility, creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.
To learn more about ChargePoint’s sustainability efforts or its participation at the Global Climate Action Summit, please visit https://www.chargepoint.com/about/sustainability/.”
4 Comments on "ChargePoint To Install 2.5 Million Charging Points By 2025"
Hopefully they succeed, and also make a higher percentage of fast chargers.
GO CHARGEPOINT GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS
I’d like to see a commitment to:
A) Quicker repairing of broken units on existing stations
B) Installing more than a single CCS plug per location (which greatly compounds the issue when a plug is broken).
Both of these are woefully behind Telsa.
Also “nice to have” would be more reasonable prices on electricity (but I understand they have to pay for the network somehow) and paying via credit card without an account. It doesn’t make sense that you have to have an account for each charging network. I’ve never had an account with any gas stations…
It isn’t clear how they are going to accomplish this. Are they going to raise $billions to install new stations? Or are they just going to try to grow their market share by being the network provider for stations other parties install?