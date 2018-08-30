Caterpillar Invests In Fisker’s Solid-State Battery Tech
Caterpillar Ventures has officially joined hands with Fisker Inc. for future projects.
Fisker Inc. has been touting its continued pursuits and advancements related to future solid-state battery developments and applications. Even aside from solid-state breakthroughs, the automaker is reportedly pushing the envelope on battery capacity in general. Now, the global leader in manufacturing of construction equipment — Caterpillar — has decided to jump on board with plans for the future.
Currently, Caterpillar deals with construction and mining equipment that are primarily gas-powered, although it does have its hands in diesel-electric locomotives. With Fisker’s future insight and goals, the construction company could be able to apply solid-state battery tech in multiple areas, including construction, energy storage, transportation, and mining.
Eventually, the growing consensus is that solid-state batteries could be the next big thing. With numerous and varied battery breakthroughs being announced on a regular basis, it’s hard to say exactly what may happen regarding the technology. However, of all the upcoming possibilities, solid-state seems to continue its reign as the clear the front-runner, at least in the hypothetical. Still, as far as reports and progress go, it may still be a long time before the battery tech is in regular production.
The fact that a globally recognized and hugely successful company like Caterpillar is already getting on board is even more convincing. Cross your fingers, folks. No matter how this deal plays out or how battery-electric vehicles are faring in the interim, the best is surely yet to come.
To be clear, the announced investment comes by way of Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., which is an obvious subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. and in financial support of future developments.
Source: PR Newswire
22 Comments on "Caterpillar Invests In Fisker’s Solid-State Battery Tech"
Big Mistake, Caterpillar Will Have Regrets .
Any company that invests in solid-state development is OK by me. The more companies and universities working on solid-state, the better. Not only should transportation and construction machinery manufacturers be investing in solid state, they should also be investing in HFC technology, which will also be powering their vehicles and other equipment.
Yup, 800 volt fast charging and solid state batteries is construction equipment… Bring it on!!!
SS batteries remind me of fusion power for some reason.
Why? Care to explain?
“…the announced investment comes by way of Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc…”
This reminds me very much of claims from EEStor supporters, who touted an investment by a venture capital firm (Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers) as “proof” that EEStor had something worth investing in. That appears similar to the argument in this article: “The fact that a globally recognized and hugely successful company like Caterpillar is already getting on board is even more convincing.”
The problem with both arguments is that the investment firm likely sees the investment as a long shot, and may well not be an indication of much confidence in the investment. Even for successful venture capital firms, the success rate is only about 25%. (Obviously the minority which do succeed earn far more for the investment firm than they lose on the average failure, or venture capital investment firms couldn’t stay in business.)
True. Its called “venture capital” for good reasons.
I’m glad to see Caterpillar following John Deere in investing into electric heavy equipment. I hope someone builds electric boom loaders soon, too.
Let’s not forget about HFC technology, which is better suited for large transportation vehicles and other types of machinery.
Oh yeah, we would not want to forget. /s
Sure, it’s better suited, since a way too expensive technology at a larger scale clearly gains an advantage…
The recovery of Kinetic/potential ‘lost’ energy might be a bigger deal for Caterpillar (trains, construction, mining) vs. typical automotive,…. so the solid state advancement and it’s ability to charge/discharge rapidly (recover ‘lost’ energy) — also a bigger deal.
/the lion’s share of automotive “lost” energy can be bled off through aero drag (i.e. coasting)
Solid state may be safer but not charge/discharge more quickly.
What makes you think solid state enables faster charge/discharge? The few semi-commercial cells available thus far are in fact very slow charging. AIUI it’s one of the major challenges of solid state electrolytes.
I want enough money pouring into all of the leading solid-state developers to keep them going until one or more of them come up with a major breakthrough. I hope Fisker manages to somehow come up with a solid-state battery design that can be mass produced at a reasonable cost. If not Fisker, one of the companies and universities will eventually be announcing a breakthrough. The current Li-ion batteries will never be good enough for me.
You probably don’t even know what that term means — but you know for a fact that that’s what you need, and nothing else will do…
Fisker has no credibility in batteries.
No Credibility in Batteries ? Or No Credibility Period ?
Yep, likely to see the ‘Y’, the Semi and the new Roadster rolling around before this guy produces even a few cars.
Guess cat is stupider than I thought.
Maybe they’re finally giving up on their Firefly spinoff after 18 years:
http://fireflyenergy.com/about-us/history-of-innovation/
Shouldn’t he be running his ‘Breakthrough Solid State’ (BSS) by the battery manufacturers, like Samsung or Panasonic? If it’s as good as he claims, they would pay him a mint for the technology.