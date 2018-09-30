C4V Develops & Presents Working Solid-State Battery: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

C4V presents a working solid-state battery cell.

Charge CCCV (C4V) announced that it has a working solid-state battery cell that is scheduled for production in the second-quarter of 2019.

The cell was presented on September 27, at the NY BEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York. C4V said that current version is rated a 380 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L, but further refinement will increase energy density to 400 Wh/kg and 750 Wh/kg.

C4V expects that range of electric cars could be increased by 70% using its solid-state batteries.

According to the press release, the cells are not fully solid-state, as more than 80% of the liquid electrolyte was replaced with a solid electrolyte producing, which makes the cells a semi-solid-state. Yeah…we’ll make an exception and count it as solid-state if they can deliver an actual product.

Other than that, C4V said that the cost of these batteries will be lower than conventional cells and it doesn’t rely on cobalt.

Press blast:

C4V’s new solid state battery has arrived and is now on the road to mass production in New York! Working prototype showcased by C4V at the NYBEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York.

Battery’s Energy Density of 380Wh/kg achieved without cobalt.

System-level testing of the new battery now underway for strategic offtake partner. Binghamton, NY, September 30, 2018 – Charge CCCV, LLC (C4V) today demonstrated a prototype of its new Solid State Battery (SSB) at the NY BEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York. The Company’s SSB solution delivers higher performance, higher density, lower cost batteries that promise to require significantly less charging time than others. The Technology

C4V has been able to replace more than 80% of the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte producing a semi-solid-state technology with an energy density of approximately 380Wh/kg. This technology will provide a remarkable 70% range increase for every Electric Car that employs the C4V Solid State Battery. An Electric Vehicle today, currently capable of a 300-mile range, would with C4V’s technology be able to extend its range to 510 miles on a single charge. The C4V Generation 3 Battery utilizes energy densities and volumetric capacities of 380Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L and the Company is already targeting a 400Wh/kg and 750 Wh/lit milestone within the next six month timeframe before commercial process optimization starts. In the first half of 2019, C4V plans to announce the availability of its commercial cells to the market. The Company is working alongside commercial supply chains to fine-tune the compositions, chemical structures, particle morphologies and electrode processing techniques for tailored applications such as Electric Vehicles, grid back-ups, aviation needs and portable electronics requirements. Dr. Shailesh Upreti, founder and President of C4V, emphasized in a statement today that: “It is our mission at C4V to discover solutions that solve problems lying at the materials level to create value at the Lithium-ion Battery and system level. Our unique materials technology not only reduces the cost of batteries significantly, it promises to provide relief to certain key metal supply constraints.”Dr. Upreti went on further to say: “C4V’s global joint venture companies are achieving price reductions through economies of scale by adopting its innovations. Our first generation high power and energy density batteries do not employ the use of cobalt, instead use higher voltage composite material in combination with other abundant raw materials and thus greatly reduce costs, while relying on a less volatile supply chain.” At today’s NYBEST Annual Conference, Dr. Upreti showcased the new technology by lighting an LED with a prototype of C4V’s SSB stating in summary that, “We are very excited about these new developments in the Solid State Battery segment. C4V has taken a commercial approach to developing material and designs for its next generation product. We are able to demonstrate the drop-in nature of our technology which thus eliminates costly disruptions on the manufacturing floor”. C4V continues to work closely with strategic partners as well as their established supply chain partners to bring its s latest innovations to market.”

One of the partners in the projects seems to be Magnis Resources (soon to be renamed to Magnis Energy Technologies), which issued own press release: