C4V Develops & Presents Working Solid-State Battery: Video
C4V presents a working solid-state battery cell.
Charge CCCV (C4V) announced that it has a working solid-state battery cell that is scheduled for production in the second-quarter of 2019.
The cell was presented on September 27, at the NY BEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York. C4V said that current version is rated a 380 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L, but further refinement will increase energy density to 400 Wh/kg and 750 Wh/kg.
C4V expects that range of electric cars could be increased by 70% using its solid-state batteries.
According to the press release, the cells are not fully solid-state, as more than 80% of the liquid electrolyte was replaced with a solid electrolyte producing, which makes the cells a semi-solid-state. Yeah…we’ll make an exception and count it as solid-state if they can deliver an actual product.
Other than that, C4V said that the cost of these batteries will be lower than conventional cells and it doesn’t rely on cobalt.
Press blast:
C4V’s new solid state battery has arrived and is now on the road to mass production in New York!
- Working prototype showcased by C4V at the NYBEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York.
- Battery’s Energy Density of 380Wh/kg achieved without cobalt.
- System-level testing of the new battery now underway for strategic offtake partner.
Binghamton, NY, September 30, 2018 – Charge CCCV, LLC (C4V) today demonstrated a prototype of its new Solid State Battery (SSB) at the NY BEST 2018 Fall Conference in New York. The Company’s SSB solution delivers higher performance, higher density, lower cost batteries that promise to require significantly less charging time than others.
The Technology
C4V has been able to replace more than 80% of the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte producing a semi-solid-state technology with an energy density of approximately 380Wh/kg.
This technology will provide a remarkable 70% range increase for every Electric Car that employs the C4V Solid State Battery. An Electric Vehicle today, currently capable of a 300-mile range, would with C4V’s technology be able to extend its range to 510 miles on a single charge.
The C4V Generation 3 Battery utilizes energy densities and volumetric capacities of 380Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L and the Company is already targeting a 400Wh/kg and 750 Wh/lit milestone within the next six month timeframe before commercial process optimization starts. In the first half of 2019, C4V plans to announce the availability of its commercial cells to the market.
The Company is working alongside commercial supply chains to fine-tune the compositions, chemical structures, particle morphologies and electrode processing techniques for tailored applications such as Electric Vehicles, grid back-ups, aviation needs and portable electronics requirements.
Dr. Shailesh Upreti, founder and President of C4V, emphasized in a statement today that: “It is our mission at C4V to discover solutions that solve problems lying at the materials level to create value at the Lithium-ion Battery and system level. Our unique materials technology not only reduces the cost of batteries significantly, it promises to provide relief to certain key metal supply constraints.”Dr. Upreti went on further to say: “C4V’s global joint venture companies are achieving price reductions through economies of scale by adopting its innovations. Our first generation high power and energy density batteries do not employ the use of cobalt, instead use higher voltage composite material in combination with other abundant raw materials and thus greatly reduce costs, while relying on a less volatile supply chain.”
At today’s NYBEST Annual Conference, Dr. Upreti showcased the new technology by lighting an LED with a prototype of C4V’s SSB stating in summary that, “We are very excited about these new developments in the Solid State Battery segment. C4V has taken a commercial approach to developing material and designs for its next generation product. We are able to demonstrate the drop-in nature of our technology which thus eliminates costly disruptions on the manufacturing floor”.
C4V continues to work closely with strategic partners as well as their established supply chain partners to bring its s latest innovations to market.”
One of the partners in the projects seems to be Magnis Resources (soon to be renamed to Magnis Energy Technologies)
Working Solid State Battery Produced and Unveiled at Battery Conference in New York
- Magnis Partner C4V has developed one of the world’s first working prototype of a Solid State Battery
- Successful demonstration unveiled at the 2018 NYBEST Conference in New York
- Battery volumetric capacity currently 380Wh/kg and 700Wh/L, with expected further optimisation towards 400Wh/kg and 750Wh/L
- Targeted commercial production with availability by Q2 2019
- New battery will lead towards lower production costs and does not rely on cobalt, reducing supply constraints in mass production
Magnis Resources Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX: MNS), to be renamed Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (subject to shareholder approval), is excited to announce that its partner Charge CCCV (C4V) has completed production of a working prototype of a Solid State Battery which was demonstrated at the 2018 NYBEST Conference in New York by C4V.
C4V Solid State Battery Production
C4V’s new Solid State Battery, replaces more than 80% of the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte. This effectively produces a lower cost battery that is higher capacity, higher density, higher performance, and with significantly reduced charging times than existing battery solutions. Further, C4V’s battery does not require cobalt which contributes to the reduction of costs and an increase in scalability of production without metals supply constraints.
The prototype Solid State Battery demonstrated in New York has volumetric capacities of 380Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L which is expected to increase to 400Wh/kg and 750 Wh/L through optimisation over the coming months prior to production for commercial availability by Q2 2019.
As an example of the capabilities of this battery in current implementations, the C4V Solid State Battery will be capable of delivering a 70% increase in range for electric vehicles when compared to other batteries, allowing an electric car with a current 400km range to be able to run 680km on the same single charge.
C4V is working alongside commercial supply chains to further refine and optimise compositions, chemical structure, particle morphologies, and electrode processing techniques to develop solutions for tailored applications including electric vehicles, grid backup solutions, aviation, and portable electronics.
Commentary
C4V President Shailesh Upreti commented: “We are very excited about our developments in moving to a production-ready Solid State Battery design. C4V has taken a commercial approach in its development process for its next-generation product. C4V’s new Solid State Battery is drop-in ready, reducing disruption on the manufacturing floor, whilst reducing production cost and increasing production quality.
“C4V continues to work closely with our strategic partners, including Magnis, as well as our established supply chain partners to bring C4V’s latest innovation to market.”
Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "This is one of the world's first Solid State Batteries to be produced. Volkswagen Group recently invested US$100 Million into US-Based QuantumScape which is yet to publicly produce a prototype and is targeting Solid State Battery production in 2025. The investment by Volkswagen valued QuantumScape at over US$1 Billion."

"Our technology continues to gain serious interest and we look forward to announcing further developments in the coming quarters."
“Our technology continues to gain serious interest and we look forward to announcing further developments in the coming quarters.”
21 Comments on "C4V Develops & Presents Working Solid-State Battery: Video"
380 wh/kg is awful close to the 400 wh/kg where electrically-powered flight becomes viable.
Like Fox Mulder, I want to believe.
The density is out there!
Founded in 2014 in Binghamton, NY with 8 employees.
Formally incorporated in 2014, Charge CCCV LLC, or C4V, has patented and refined methods of storing renewable energy and a method of extending the life of lithium ion batteries.
[My] passion is [to] take new technology from concept stage to a mature stage where it can be commonplace,” founder Shailesh Upreti said.
Upreti arrived at BU 10 years ago from India to complete his post-doctorate work along with Stanley Whittingham, a distinguished professor in chemistry and materials science and engineering at the university. Whittingham helped advise Upreti and co-founder Mark Mecenas in developing C4V.
https://www.pressconnects.com/story/money/2017/04/03/bus-c4v-energized-renewables/98354652/
What are the Tesla 2170 cells wH/L rated at? How bout LG cells and Samsung SDI?
Would be nice to see comparisons.
Even better would be charge rates charge/discharge and cycle life from 80% DOD to 100% DOD.
Tesla 2170 batteries at cell level are 322.3 wh/kg and 877 wh/L. This is only marginally better in that respect. If they don’t release the full specs on this battery at this point and their plan for production, this is just another pie in the sky.
Without doing the calculations myself, that sounds really high. A massive leap from the 240 or 250 Wh/kg in the 18650 cells.
21700 batteries are around that too. Chemistry is similar, there are just some savings on the casing but cooling must be more robust (core more distant from the edges) so packs don’t lose that much weight.
Even the 250Wh/kg is about the best from current liion batteries, probably car battery packs use not those cells as they should be cheap and deliver and accept huge amounts of power.
Solid state batteries must be much more tolerant with heat, so maybe even the same capacity density at cell level should be much better at pack level.
Tesla cells require a lot of safety and cooling equipment around them at teh pack level though, so perhaps these semi-solid state cells can do away with a lot of that extra weight in the pack?
Who knows, this company is awfully thin on details.
Cells are less than 322 wh/kg, the same NCA, no magic.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-claims-model-3-battery-has-highest-energy-density-of-any-electric-car/
78270 usable Wh / 4416 cells is 17.7 Wh per cell.
Cell weight is somewhat uncertain, supposedly they used aluminum cell casing that may shed a bit of weight off, but there is a lot of BS posted on Internet by worshipers. It may be 65 – 79 grams.
No information about cycle life = very low cycle life.
Yep, I agree. if the specs are good, they should release them now… this is just smoke and mirrors.
I thought cycle life was one of the big advantages of going solid-state in the first place. So I’d be surprised if it were not good. Otherwise, what’s the point?
“Charge CCCV (C4V) announced that it has a working solid-state battery cell that is scheduled for production in the second-quarter of 2019.”
What’s the target market? I presume they won’t initially try to sell to the EV market, which needs the lowest possible prices per kWh. There are plenty of smaller markets where they could sell a limited amount of better batteries at much higher prices.
I find it odd that so many solid-state (or even semi-solid state) battery startups talk about the EV market as if that’s where they intend to sell their batteries. They should be looking at cell phones, laptops, and other high-priced consumer electronics where there is a very high demand for longer-lasting batteries. Selling to the EV market can come later, after they’ve ramped up volume and reduced prices.
Also, good to see their battery doesn’t use cobalt at all. Hopefully other battery makers will do the same.
Any future automotive battery, that can entirely remove Cobalt from the EV manufacturing supply chain, with cost and lifestyle parity aligned to current leading battery products, is definitely significant progress.
Who will be the early adopter in EV production, to demonstrate scalability in semi-solid-state battery implementation, and proof of concept?
I think this is a waste of everyone’s Time . They already went From “Solid State To Semi Solid state”……..Sounds Like , “A LOAD OF CRAP” !
LMAO, I know right?????
Backwards move. 😛
If these guys are real, they should send it to a indepedent test organization and have them publish the data.
Nice job on the number wrangling and analysis.
I think one thing that’s becoming increasingly clear is that a big battery breakthrough (BBB) in terms of performance (excluding cost) will be VERY difficult to achieve. Cost has dropped a lot, of course, and will continue to decline, which is terrific news. But it won’t be long before car designers are saying, “Well, we can price out components to make the new model go 300 miles on a charge and still be affordable, but we can’t figure out how to fit that big battery in the chassis. If we make the car bigger we need a bit more battery to hit 300 miles, plus we’re no longer aimed at the exact same market.”
To do apples to apples comparison with Model 3, you need to consider the whole pack. If you make light cells but heavy pack, there’s no point in marginal increase in power density at cell level.
For example, Model 3 long range, the pack weighs around 1200lbs. This includes the housing, thermal management (except radiator/circulation pump), BMS, insulation not to mention the charging hardware! If you count just the cells, they weigh about 1000lbs total. This means all the “other” hardware only weighs about 200lbs.
This is a remarkable achievement that no one really talks about and no competitor (including Model S & X) comes near. This has also brought the Model 3 to weight parity with ICE equivalent. That is why Jack Richart said Model 3’s battery is the most advanced in the world.
