BYD Receives Order For 27 Electric Buses From Denmark

Denmark’s capital will get 27 BYD buses next year.

BYD, the biggest player in the electric bus segment in Europe, received this year its first order from Denmark, which becomes the second new country for BYD after Portugal.

The Danish bus company Anchersen ordered 27 electric buses for its fleet in Copenhagen (the company operates on 19 of Movia’s routes). It’s great to see that Anchersen decided on EVs – its first ever.

The buses will be typical for BYD – long-range, that can be used for the whole day on a single charge (overnight charging to be done at the Anchersen bus terminal in Avedore Holme).

The buses are planned to start operation at the end of 2019 – running from the north to the south of Copenhagen, between Emdrup Torv and Lergravsparken

Søren Englund, COO at Anchersen:

“Our company is showing that we are ready for the latest developments. We are now at the forefront of the transformation of the public transportation environment to zero emission electric power. Our goal is to have the same reliability with the new electric buses as with our current diesel buses. We have entered into an agreement with BYD because thorough investigation has shown us that BYD can meet the demands we and Movia have for the bus of the future.”

