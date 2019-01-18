BYD Launches New Yuan EV535 Electric SUV

14 M BY GASGOO

Lots more electric range than the previous Yuan.

BYD formally released a set of photos of the new BYD Yuan EV535 all-electric SUV a few days ago, which will be available for presale in the middle of January.

According to published photos, the BYD Yuan EV535 looks basically same as the existing model. Featuring BYD’s latest iconic “Dragon Face” design, the new model has a very stylish front face which carries a grille resembling a mouth agape that is flanked by slim headlights.

The side of the new all-electric SUV features a pair of character lines of which the upper one stretches from the front wheel to the rear end, visually lengthening the car body to some degree. Meanwhile, lines located above the wheel arch can change shape depending on the viewing angle.

As to the interior, the Yuan EV535 is greatly different from the outgoing model. The interior looking similar to that of the all-new BYD Tang enable a rather clean look. Besides, a large-sized display at the center console flanked by circular air conditioners creates both futuristic sense and sports essence.

Overall, the BYD Yuan EV535 measures 4,350mm long, 1,785mm wide and 2,535mm tall with a wheelbase that spans 2,535mm. Powering the vehicle is an electric motor that generates up to 163hp and a Ni-Co lithium manganate battery pack. Based on the previous naming convention, the “535” indicates that the new BEV’s range at constant speed will be 535km.

Source: Gasgoo