BYD Joins CharIN, Will Offer CCS DC Fast Charge In U.S.
BYD seems to be charging up for future U.S. sales.
BYD (BYD North America, to be precise) has joined CharIN, the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN e.V.) that supports CCS Combo charging system.
The Chinese manufacturer intends to give its customers a choice between the company’s proprietary charging system (Chinese type of plug) or a CCS Type compliant system.
Currently, BYD offers in the U.S. electric buses (over 200 sold) and electric trucks Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8. We assume that DC charging using SAE J1772 Combo (CCS 1) would be the way to go for further orders, especially since there is already equipment for a power level of 350 kW.
“BYD is bringing its clean energy expertise and experience to the CharIN coalition as it develops the Combined Charging System (CCS), an open, universal and international charging system for electric vehicles based on international standards. Standardization eliminates the need for a customer to invest in multiple charging systems.”
Bobby Hill, Vice President of BYD North America, Coach and Bus said:
“CCS is currently the world’s only charging system that covers all charging scenarios with a single product, and our support of CCS will help pave the way for more efficient transportations solutions. As the largest producer of electric batteries in the world and the safest bus battery in the market, our membership in CharIN is an example of our continued efforts to advance and expand the electric vehicle ecosystem.”
OK, they have no pantograph, did not join he OppCharge alliance, and applied so far slow and tender AC depot charging – i.e. relied on their battery technology providing enough autonomy for the day.
Probabely the articulated urban buses with some 300 kWh/day range need proved to be too demanding for the batteries and/or the customer wanted more safety with the escape route to quick juice.
But what would the proprietary lithium-iron-chemistry say to quick charging?
How quick can be tolerated?
What are the threats, and negative consequances on guarranteed number of cycles?
“We assume that DC charging using SAE J1772 Combo (CCS 1) would be the way to go for further orders, especially since there is already equipment for a power level of 350 kW.”
I think you assume wrong for the bus and trucks. InsideEVs did even cover the adoption of SAE J3068 for heavy duty vehicles. Also the guy in the picture shows the type2 connectors used.
It is actually completely logical to simply go with whatever standard has been adopted for each region. In the case of the US that is CCS1 for cars and CCS2 for trucks and busses. In Europe that is CCS2 for cars, trucks and busses. In Japan it’s Chademo for cars, trucks and busses and in China it’s GB/t for cars, trucks and busses.
The power levels are the same for all 4 standards. They all can go up to 1000V and 500A although current official implementations vary.
Why the US actually needs different standards for cars and heavy vehicles is just one of those mysteries for the following generations to wonder about. SAE simply decided that this is how it should be done.
As if CCS isn’t clogged already with Nissan and BMW continuing with their asinine free charging program to push their crappy / overpriced cars and commercial use Maven Bolts, we’re going to have even more people waiting.