BYD Introduces New Electric Tow Tractor Models

1 H BY MARK KANE

It offers towing capacity of up to 25-ton

BYD once again expands its heavy-duty lineup in North America by introducing at the 2018 International Airport GSE Expo two new tow tractor models, or tugs – the T250 rear cabin tug, and the T250F forward cabin tug.

These types of vehicles are used as airport ground support equipment (GSE) for both luggage transport and towing of regional jets. With towing capacity of 25-ton, a run-time of 16 hours and fast charging ability in two hours, it could be the workhorse that companies are looking for.

“BYD tugs offer greater energy and productivity efficiencies as well as lower operating costs and easier maintenance, as compared to its diesel, gas or lead acid battery counterparts.”

The press release doesn’t contain specs with battery capacity, but you know, it’s BYD and batteries are LiFePO4, so the pack is expected to be rather big – in three digit range (kWh).

Source: Green Car Congress