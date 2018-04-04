Buick Velite 6 PHEV & BEV To Launch In China
Buick announced two new plug-in electric cars that will soon be introduced in China.
Those two cars are the all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the new Velite 6 model, based on the Velite Concept (PHEV) unveiled in November 2016.
Buick already offers in China the Velite 5 (aka second generation Chevrolet Volt in the U.S.).
We don’t know how the production Velite 6 looks just yet (upper image is a concept, while on the right is just a teaser), but GM said that both powertrains / battery systems are new tech:
- PHEV: …will feature a high-performance hybrid electric vehicle propulsion system, which will maximize performance, fuel savings and range
- BEV: …will adopt an all-new battery electric vehicle propulsion system, which will ensure a comfortable electric driving experience
Buick notes that the Velite 6 will play a vital role in GM’s overall vision of zero emissions. There is no word on whether the China-produced (we believe) Velite 6 will ever go on sale in the U.S.
“Buick will add two new models to its China portfolio – the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and VELITE 6 electric vehicle – to tap into the fast-growing domestic demand for new energy vehicles.
The new models will leverage electrification and connectivity technology from GM and its partners, including Buick’s newest eMotion electric propulsion technology. They are based on the VELITE Concept new energy vehicle that was unveiled in November 2016.
The VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will feature a high-performance hybrid electric vehicle propulsion system, which will maximize performance, fuel savings and range. The VELITE 6 electric vehicle will adopt an all-new battery electric vehicle propulsion system, which will ensure a comfortable electric driving experience.
As part of the Buick Blue new energy vehicle strategy, the two models will play a vital role in addressing GM’s vision of zero emissions and providing more intelligent options in its largest market.
Buick is focused on offering its customers worldwide a range of electrified options – from mild hybrids to all-electric vehicles. The new models will join the Regal Hybrid, VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle and LaCrosse Hybrid in Buick’s electrified lineup in China.”
I’m interested to see what the Velite 6 ends up looking like. Hopefully very similar to the concept Velite with minor production tweaks, as that looked pretty sharp.
As for the all-electric Velite, I’d have to think it’ll have the Bolt’s powertrain?
Will deliveries start in 2018?
It’s expected to hit in late 2018 in China. But we should know for sure later this month when it is revealed at the end of April.
Hopefully it is planned for the US as well!