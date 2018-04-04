Buick Velite 6 PHEV & BEV To Launch In China

2 H BY MARK KANE

Buick announced two new plug-in electric cars that will soon be introduced in China.

Those two cars are the all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the new Velite 6 model, based on the Velite Concept (PHEV) unveiled in November 2016.

Buick already offers in China the Velite 5 (aka second generation Chevrolet Volt in the U.S.).

We don’t know how the production Velite 6 looks just yet (upper image is a concept, while on the right is just a teaser), but GM said that both powertrains / battery systems are new tech:

…will feature a high-performance hybrid electric vehicle propulsion system, which will maximize performance, fuel savings and range BEV: …will adopt an all-new battery electric vehicle propulsion system, which will ensure a comfortable electric driving experience

Buick notes that the Velite 6 will play a vital role in GM’s overall vision of zero emissions. There is no word on whether the China-produced (we believe) Velite 6 will ever go on sale in the U.S.