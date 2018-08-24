BREAKING: Elon Musk Reverses Course, Will Not Take Tesla Private
6 H BY WADE MALONE 39
Elon Musk insists there is enough funding to take Tesla private. Feedback from shareholders and advisers led to the decision.
After weeks of speculation and drama following a series of tweets about the possibility of going private, a decision has been made.
Late Friday evening, Tesla’s blog was updated with a statement from Elon Musk. Following pressure from shareholders, financial advisers and Tesla owners, Musk and Board of Directors have come to the conclusion that “the better path is for Tesla to remain public”.
The full contents of the blog post is included below:
Staying Public
August 24, 2018
Earlier this month, I announced that I was considering taking Tesla private. As part of the process, it was important to understand whether our current investors believed this would be a good strategic move and whether they would want to participate in a private Tesla.
Our investors are extremely important to me. Almost all have stuck with us from the time we went public in 2010 when we had no cars in production and only a vision of what we wanted to be. They believe strongly in our mission to advance sustainable energy and care deeply about our success.
I worked with Silver Lake, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, who have world-class expertise in these matters, to consider the many factors that would come into play in taking Tesla private, and to process all the incoming interest that we received from investors to fund a go-private transaction. I also spent considerable time listening to current shareholders, large and small, to understand what they think would be in the best long-term interests of Tesla.
Based on all the discussions that have taken place over the last couple of weeks and a thorough consideration of what is best for the company, a few things are clear to me:
- Given the feedback I’ve received, it’s apparent that most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company. Additionally, a number of institutional shareholders have explained that they have internal compliance issues that limit how much they can invest in a private company. There is also no proven path for most retail investors to own shares if we were private. Although the majority of shareholders I spoke to said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was “please don’t do this.”
- I knew the process of going private would be challenging, but it’s clear that it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated. This is a problem because we absolutely must stay focused on ramping Model 3 and becoming profitable. We will not achieve our mission of advancing sustainable energy unless we are also financially sustainable.
- That said, my belief that there is more than enough funding to take Tesla private was reinforced during this process.
After considering all of these factors, I met with Tesla’s Board of Directors yesterday and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree.
Moving forward, we will continue to focus on what matters most: building products that people love and that make a difference to the shared future of life on Earth. We’ve shown that we can make great sustainable energy products, and we now need to show that we can be sustainably profitable. With all the progress we’ve made on Model 3, we’re positioned to do this, and that’s what the team and I are going to be putting all of our efforts toward.
Thank you to all of our investors, customers and employees for the support you’ve given our company. I’m incredibly excited to continue leading Tesla as a public company. It is a privilege.
A lot of discussion had occurred in recent weeks about who exactly would be able to provide the needed funds to take the company private. Many long time Tesla investors and owners responded negatively to learning that Saudi Arabia had been courting the company. The Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund initially declined to comment on whether or not they were interested. However, Musk has stated that there was a prior verbal agreement.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Some had questioned whether the Tesla CEO had legitimate intentions to take the company private and if the company had truly secured funding to do so. Reports soon came out that the SEC had served Tesla a Subpoena regarding his “Funding Secured” tweet.
However, many experts have said that even if his original tweet was false or misleading in some way, it would result in a slap of the wrist at worst.
More details will be added as they become available.
Source: Tesla Blog
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
39 Comments on "BREAKING: Elon Musk Reverses Course, Will Not Take Tesla Private"
“Funding Secured” Well, maybe not.. I have to say, this was fully expected… Cue the lawyers…
Elon mistyped, “funding secured.” It should have been a private message to Grimes, “420 secured.”
Lawsuits take years and it’s doubtful anything serious will ever come of it.
Time will tell, I am not a lawyer, so not my file of expertise.
I’m sure it’s enough for you if there is fear uncertainty and doubt about this.
No fear for me… I shorted, made my money, and got out.
It may take time but anyone who bought on Musk’s Tweet, whether short covering or someone who who believed the hype will have a strong case. Funding was never secured in any legitimate way and people were mislead and lost money because of it.
Yeah well.. Don’t wanna say ‘told you so’, but…
And I’m sure, there will be a way to spin even this mess into a ‘just trust him, Elon knows best’ positive narrative.
Totally unnecessary, just focus on the cars, Tesla!
Look, another brand new username suddenly just shows up for the first time right after DJ posts, what a coincidence.
Oh look, another post completely off topic, and unrelated to the thread…. just attacking other people… MODERATORS???
You want your mommy too?
That is humor BTW. Might want to lighten up someday.
Steven and Eric set the commenting rules and primarily moderate.
But so far on this article neither you nor Get Real have made posts I would moderate.
So let’s try to keep it that way, guys! 🙂 Disagree as much as you want just stay calm and engage respectfully.
FrankfurterBub is not new here, he just posts rarely. 🙂
Dear ‘get real’,
I’m more than fed up with this ridiculous way of discussing, which seems to be like a modern way of sticking up your fingers into your ears and going ‘lalalala, I don’t want to hear you’. Conspiracies much?
I do not know David Green (the only guy I know with that last name is called John Green) and I don’t care about him. I am kind of a Tesla fan (even though I signed myself out of the German discussion board due to unfounded attacks over there, too), but I will never blindly hype a brand / company – or man, for that matter. Okay, maybe Eintracht Frankfurt, but that’s another story 🙂
Anyways: I wish Tesla stays on track l, we need Tesla – with idiots like Trump, who doesn’t care about the environment at all, now more than ever. But we need a stable Tesla, not one that is steered by a hot headed, childish CEO (who, to be fair, achieved more in one week than I probably will in a lifetime).
So, please Tesla: Focus on the damn cars!
Elon lied… Let’s move on to quarter 3 and 10k/week.
First he has to pay damages caused to the investors… I want to see Elon’s face when he has to settle the lawsuits with the shorts to avoid prison.. HaHaHa…
SEC can’t even fine Auburn. What are they going to do with a multi billionaire. 🙂
/S
I think the worst will come from class actions, not the SEC… But I do think Elon, Tesla, and the BOD are going to get thoroughly scolded…
“prison”, LMFAO!
It’s going to fun watching you explain that away when it doesn’t happen.
Bankwupt!
I can see lawyers lining up over SEC rules.
In my eyes, he is the one manipulating the most with his company’s share price! Eventually getting in to the serious troubles because of last.
I find with the lawsuits coming up, next to him not taking it private, what is interesting are these bits:
“Additionally, a number of institutional shareholders have explained that they have internal compliance issues that limit how much they can invest in a private company. There is also no proven path for most retail investors to own shares if we were private.”
Especially the part about the compliance issues with some large institutional investors. It speaks to how totally unprepared he was when he sent the tweet. And using this angle, they will certainly question how serious he was with going private
Why am I getting downvotes for this? Is there anyone who thinks he was properly prepared?
You must be new here.
Rule 1:
You trash Tesla. Automatic down vote by Elon bots.
Rule 2:
Never forget rule #1
I think you have an interesting perspective. He was clearly legitimately looking into taking the company private.
However, it is possible he jumped the gun with his tweet and got the ball rolling too early.
Although I understand the reasoning he presented that he wanted to let everyone know his intentions at the same time… Twitter was not the best way to announce this. The message should have been more carefully scripted and timed after details were worked out.
Personally I was hoping the company did go private. I can see a lot of benefits for Tesla and Elon. But I’m also glad to have clarity now that it is no longer just ‘up in the air’.
Bute surely tons of people would then have complained that they were not informed earlier.
He was flipping out and he lied (or deluded himself) about the financing
I don’t really see any benefit for them going private. Tesla had raised tons of money on the public markets which would not be available to a private company. Tesla stock had been well rewarded. The reason for going private was what: fear of a few short sellers? It doesn’t make about sense because those sort sellers have largely been losing their bet against Tesla. Why worry even worry about them?
This forum is buried in anti Tesla postings these days (just look through this thread) from people who seem to specialize in spreading negative messages about Tesla so I’m guessing the people who actually care about EVs get so fed up with this that they are now inclined to see any critical posting regarding Tesla as part of a wider campaign and vote accordingly.
I agree with you though, looks like Elon Musk was winging it with his going private strategy, probably meaning to pull one on the shorts engaged in a full scale smear campaign against his business. Looks like he figured the Saudi interest was enough to back up his “funding secured” claim, the courts will decide whether that was the case.
Exactly… This one was not well thought out… I almost believe what Grimes allegedly told that Banks lady, about him being stoned when he made that decision. Although that is far fetched.
I think the issue is Tesla’s current market cap means it’s not that easy to come up with the money to take it private. Usually a company going private doesn’t need to rely on large institutional shareholders, but Tesla is not really in the sort of position where a company is taken private.
The whole thing really doesn’t make any sense at all. If Tesla were to get into trouble and start struggling that would be the time to consider going private, not currently when it’s flying high. So I don’t even know why Musk thought of it.
Honestly it probably would be better if he stopped tweeting. Lately it seems like it’s just getting him into trouble.
Good news Tesla, Musk: Stay the Course!
EVen to the “Point of No Return”!
Go Captain Elon, batten down the hatches, and we’re off to EVer more uncharted waters!
https://goo.gl/images/nLBf9u
I think we should give Elon a round of applause for coming out with this explanation. Must be very difficult to admit wrong in front of billions of people.
Come on Elon, take TSLA to $4000.
I must have overlooked the part where he admitted to doing anything wrong.
He can easily fix this stock fraud thing with 2-3 years in prison.
As long as a certain persion is still in office in the US it does not make sense to put ANYbody in jail except murderers.
I am getting tired of the anti-Tesla morons in here…sorry but I think I’ll head over to the other EV-site. You guys hating on Tesla…please, get a life.
To be honest, Tesla going private never made a whole lot of sense. In general if you look at companies that are taken private, it’s because they are cheap. Usually their stock is way down and had been in the doldrums for some time. That makes it easier to come up with the money to take them private since the cost is much lower.
Now personally I think Tesla is incredibly overvalued. But even those who disagree with that hopefully will agree that Tesla doesn’t match the description above, of a struggling and inexpensive stock. If Tesla lost half or more of it’s value that might put it more in a position to be taken private or acquired by another company, but not right now.
I still wonder if 420 was a reference to drug use from Musk. In the last months he seemed to be unable to lead his companies. Workers should be able to take a leaf out of their CEOs book.