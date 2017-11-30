Boring Company Hopes To Build High-Speed Loop In Chicago

2 mins ago by Steven Loveday

The Boring Company will compete to fund, build & operate a high-speed Loop connecting Chicago O’Hare Airport to downtown https://t.co/bRqKpzSJjz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2017

Chicago needs an express train to deliver passengers from O’Hare to downtown in 20 minutes or less, and Elon Musk’s Boring Company will submit a bid.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the city is looking for interested companies to “fund, build, operate” a high-speed O’Hare airport train. The article explains:

“The city and the trust will consider ‘potential corridors above or below surface level’ to deliver express service ‘at least every 15 minutes for the majority of the day’ for fares ‘less than’ the cost of a taxicab or Uber ride to O’Hare. The goal is to deliver express service that would whisk travelers between downtown and O’Hare in ’20 minutes or less,’ cutting travel times in half. ‘A taxi ride from downtown to O’Hare could be $60. Ubers run around $40. There’s a lot of room between the price of the CTA or parking to price a service in a way that you can make a lot of revenue,’ said Deputy Mayor Bob Rivkin.”

Note the part about above or below surface level. Of course, Tesla and Boring Company CEO, Elon Musk, jumped on the opportunity to announce plans for a bid. Initial details on Twitter didn’t divulge much. However, the Tweet attracted some interest from commenters and some more initial details were revealed.

Electric pods for sure. Rails maybe, maybe not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2017

Musk was careful not to say that the venture will be a “hyperloop,” but instead it will be a “high-speed loop.” He didn’t specify whether or not the project would be underground or above ground. Musk did share that it would be something related to the Boring Company’s electric skate concept with pods. Though he said there may or may not be rails.

Musk and company will have to get the plan together by January 24 to submit a bid for the future project.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times, Twitter