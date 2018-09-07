Bombardier Introduces Talent 3 Battery-Operated Train

33 M BY MARK KANE

Bombardier develops battery-electric trains.

Progress in lithium-ion batteries enables some firms to think about making trains battery-electric instead of the typical series-hybrids.

Bombardier recently presented the Talent 3, which according to the press release, is the first of its kind to enter passenger operation in Europe in over 60 years.

The first prototype has a range of 40 km (25 miles), but the second one scheduled for 2019 will go 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge.

The range is not as high as in case of electric cars, although trains can recharge the batteries from an overhead line while driving on many lines. In Germany, for example, around 40% of the rail network is not electrified, which means that a battery-electric train could operate partially off-grid and perhaps part on.

Another advantage is the regenerative braking capability, normally difficult to do when there is no on-board battery and electricity would need to be sent back to the grid.

The Technical University of Dresden says that a battery-operated train clearly has an edge with respect to the total costs across the service life of 30 years.

Press blast: