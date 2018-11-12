BMW Recalls Electric Car Chargers For Risk of Shock, Fire

Usually, we see BMWs being recalled for the Takata airbag issue or certain, smaller and not so impactful potential issues. In most cases, owners will get to take their BMW’s to the nearest authorized service center, where the technicians will correct the factory brought upon the issue in a few hours. However, with the advent of plug in hybrids and electric vehicles, BMW seems to be entering a completely new recall world.

According to the information revealed by the NHTSA, the most recent BMW recall is due to the possible failure of the capacitors within the TurboCord Portable Chargers which could result in a shock hazard or a fire. BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2018 BMW 330e iPerformance, i3 Rex, i3 Sport Rex, X5 xDrive40e, i3 BEV, i3 Sport BEV and MINI Cooper Countryman SE All4 PHEV vehicles, 2019 i8 and i8 Roadster vehicles and 2018-2019 530e iPerformance, 530e xDrive iPerformance and 740Le xDrive iPerformance vehicles.