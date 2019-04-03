BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Down In March By 55.7%
Only new plug-in models can reverse this declining trend
In March, BMW increased its car sales in the U.S. (by 2.9% to 32,228) thanks to decent growth of SUVs, but plug-in electric car sales once again decreased. With just 1,147 deliveries (BMW and MINI), the result is 55.7% lower than a year ago.
Moreover, plug-in electric car share out of the total sales volume fell to 3.2%, the lowest level in three years. The lineup consists of five models (BMW i3, BMW i8 and BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e iPerformance and MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4). The new X5 PHEV, 3-Series PHEV and 7-Series PHEV are coming, followed by the the all-new BMW X3 PHEV.
BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – March 2019
BMW plug-in electric car sales in March 2019 estimated by InsideEVs:
- BMW 530e – 436 (1,226 YTD)
- BMW i3 – 359 (964 YTD)
- BMW 330e – 175 (576 YTD)
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – 45 (158 YTD)
- BMW i8 – 91 (137 YTD)
- BMW X5 xDrive40e – 26 (135 YTD)
- BMW 740e – 15 (35 YTD)
7 Comments on "BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Down In March By 55.7%"
Only 1 old full EV in there come on how did that do? PHEVs are the old video cassette recorders of the car world. Surely these manufacturers are mental trying to sell these cars. Only the full EV will do or nothing.
For you maybe. For many people PHEVs are a safe way to learn about EV technology. As so many have said, they are the gateway drug to full BEVs.
Not enough batteries. They didn’t listen to Musk when he told all auto makers they needed their own battery plants 10 years ago. So now they have to make due with what they can get. As disappointing as that is.
Anyway, something is better than nothing.
The total of the month would have been a bit lower without these Plug-Ins.
In Germany they have sort of abandoned the ´Carmaker´ status. Now they call themselves a ´mobility provider´. If they go on like this, indeed they will end up like that.
I think they are getting hit by a one-two punch of the Model 3 finally making it there and their own Osborn effect with their up coming models.
BMW sales drop coincides with Tesla’s Model 3 ramp. Not surprising.