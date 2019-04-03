BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Down In March By 55.7%

50 M BY MARK KANE

Only new plug-in models can reverse this declining trend

In March, BMW increased its car sales in the U.S. (by 2.9% to 32,228) thanks to decent growth of SUVs, but plug-in electric car sales once again decreased. With just 1,147 deliveries (BMW and MINI), the result is 55.7% lower than a year ago.

Moreover, plug-in electric car share out of the total sales volume fell to 3.2%, the lowest level in three years. The lineup consists of five models (BMW i3, BMW i8 and BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e iPerformance and MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4). The new X5 PHEV, 3-Series PHEV and 7-Series PHEV are coming, followed by the the all-new BMW X3 PHEV.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – March 2019

BMW plug-in electric car sales in March 2019 estimated by InsideEVs: