BMW Inks $4.7 Billion Battery Contract With CATL

BY MARK KANE

Reuters reports that BMW signed a huge deal for lithium-ion battery cells with CATL and it’s much bigger than earlier suggested.

BMW Concept iX3

The contract is worth €4 billion (€4.7 billion) and divides into two parts:

BMW will need batteries in both countries, as the upcoming iX3 is to be produced in China.

The other battery supplier for BMW is Samsung SDI and BMW says that if there will be a need, a third supplier could be added from a group of eight that the company is currently in talks with.

Hopefully soon we will learn more details officially.

“A contract for the construction of the new plant is due to be signed on Monday during a visit to Germany by China’s Premier Li Keqiang.”

“…BMW was investing in cell research but a decision on whether to produce battery cells itself had not been made.”

Source: Reuters

4 Comments on "BMW Inks $4.7 Billion Battery Contract With CATL"

Nozuka

You left out an interesting detail:

“BMW is sourcing raw materials for the cells itself to pass to the battery makers, in particular cobalt, and is currently negotiating long-term contracts.

Duesmann said BMW would only conclude contracts where inhuman conditions and child labor were ruled out. It said it was not sourcing cobalt from mines in Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Windbourne

These companies are stupid. They have the sales, but are now spinning off the manufacturing. Worse, China will require that ANY R&D that BMW comes up with, be turned over to them.
BMW is making a few extra bucks but that is only today. Long term, they will lose their ability to compete against Tesla, BYD, and others that are willing to invest into the production.

David Green

BYD is the only company you mentions who produces their own cells. BMW went with CATL in the same way Tesla went with Panasonic.

David Green

Nice, good to see another mainstream manufacturer make a sizable investment…

