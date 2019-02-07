BMW i7 Electric With Range Of Nearly 400 Miles In The Works

1 H BY MARK KANE

i7 to be the fourth next-generation BEV from BMW?

One of the new all-electric models in BMW‘s pipeline is the BMW i7. That’s according to BMWBlog’s sources in Munich.

There is no official announcement about the i7. However, at least the trademarks from i1 up to i9 were registered in 2012 and then renewed in 2018.

BMW currently offers the i3 and i8, with i4 (based on 4-Series) under development.

It’s expected that the i7 could be an all-electric version of the next generation 7-Series. Furthermore, it’s believed that it will get an electric range of up to 600 km (373 miles).

Market launch in 2022 sounds reasonable. Especially if we take into consideration the life cycle of the 7-Series and already busy timetable for new plug-in models from BMW.

Source: bmwblog.com