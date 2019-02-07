  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

i7 to be the fourth next-generation BEV from BMW?

One of the new all-electric models in BMW‘s pipeline is the BMW i7. That’s according to BMWBlog’s sources in Munich.

There is no official announcement about the i7. However, at least the trademarks from i1 up to i9 were registered in 2012 and then renewed in 2018.

BMW currently offers the i3 and i8, with i4 (based on 4-Series) under development.

It’s expected that the i7 could be an all-electric version of the next generation 7-Series. Furthermore, it’s believed that it will get an electric range of up to 600 km (373 miles).

Market launch in 2022 sounds reasonable. Especially if we take into consideration the life cycle of the 7-Series and already busy timetable for new plug-in models from BMW.

Source: bmwblog.com

9 Comments on "BMW i7 Electric With Range Of Nearly 400 Miles In The Works"

John

Less talkie, more build-ee.

1 hour ago
jelloslug

“Just around the corner”

48 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

The EV revolution is scheduled to happen 4 years from now – it’s repeated year after year.

45 minutes ago
William

When it comes to “the corner”, that has to be among one of the largest foot dragging, can kicking corners that I have EVer seen!

34 minutes ago
Kosh

Where’s that rendering from? Damn nice looking car.

28 minutes ago
jelloslug

They hired the same people that work for VW.

10 minutes ago
Jonathan

Vapour car.

17 minutes ago
rune

what are they waiting for? it’s not like gas and dieselcars is an anuence in any way

3 minutes ago
G2

IF BMW does produce this car AS described I think it could be a welcome addition to the high end EV market.
WRT looks- I think it looks good…for a BMW.

1 minute ago