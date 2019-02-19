BMW To Make Huge Electric Car Splash With New PHEVs In Geneva

22 M BY MARK KANE

There is nothing better than more range

BMW will be present at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with new versions of three of its plug-in hybrid models:

All three, besides general upgrades that concern all powertrain versions, received a highly-important battery capacity extension for more all-electric range (all the numbers are in NEDC as those new models were not yet certified for WLTP). With such reinforcement, BMW should be able to continue to increase PHEV sales around the world.

Another new proposition from BMW will be BMW Energy Services pilot project, which brings free, green electricity to run electric cars for those who will opt for smart charging. The pilot in Switzerland in France to start in April 2019.

BMW 330e iPerformance

The new 3-Series in its new plug-in hybrid version will be equipped with 12 kWh battery (57% increase) for up to 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric range (NEDC).

“A four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor and a latest-generation lithium-ion battery form the basis for the plug-in hybrid system in the new BMW 330e Sedan. It generates a combined output of 185 kW/252 hp, which can be briefly increased by up to 30 kW/41 hp courtesy of the standard XtraBoost function. This is sufficient to propel the car to 100 km/h from rest in 6.0 seconds (provisional figure). The BMW 330e Sedan due to come out in July 2019 doesn’t just deliver sporty driving pleasure in abundance, it also excels in terms of its fuel consumption figures. The car’s maximum electric range is 60 kilometres – around 50 per cent further than its predecessor.”

BMW 330e iPerformance specs:

up to 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric range (NEDC)

in all-electric range (NEDC) 12 kWh battery (gross)

battery (gross) our EPA range estimation: 19 miles (30 km) – a third more than current EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery

– a third more than current EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery system output: 185 kW ( 215 kW in a XtraBoost mode) and 420 Nm

( in a XtraBoost mode) and a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine (135 kW/184 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 80 kW/109 hp)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds

top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph) or 140 km/h (87 mph) in all-electric mode

BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid with a range of up to 80 km (50 miles) under NEDC.

We don’t know yet everything about the X5 specs – some say that the 9.2 kWh battery will be replaced with a 14 kWh battery. It should increase the all-electric range from 13 miles (21 km) EPA closer to 20 miles.

“The second-generation BMW X5 with electrified powertrain also comes with a straight-six petrol engine specially modified for the job at hand. It teams up with an electric motor to generate system output of 290 kW/394 hp. Available from August 2019, the BMW X5 xDrive45e completes the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds (provisional figure). The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system is on hand to deliver a sporty brand of driving pleasure on the road and supremely assured performance off it by distributing the drive power from the engine and motor to all four wheels. The new BMW X5 xDrive45e wouldn’t be complete without the latest battery cell technology to call on. The resulting electric range of up to 80 kilometres allows most daily commutes to be completed with zero local emissions. The new BMW X5 xDrive45e also has all the right credentials for much longer journeys and trips away, thanks to its 69-litre fuel tank and a versatile boot offering between 500 and 1,716 litres of luggage space.”

BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance specs:

up to 80 km (50 miles) in all-electric range (NEDC)

in all-electric range (NEDC) system output: 290 kW and 600 Nm

and a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine (210 kW/286 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (peak output of 82 kW/112 hp)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph) or 140 km/h (87 mph) in all-electric mode

BMW 745e iPerformance

The luxury 7-series was facelifted and it concerns also plug-in hybrid versions: 745e (standard), 745Le (longer) and 745Le xDrive (longer and all-wheel drive).

The new 12 kWh battery (up from 9.2 kWh) increased NEDC range to 54-58 km (33.5-36 miles) depending on type.

“The new BMW 7 Series Plug-in-Hybrids take all of the luxury sedan’s sporting prowess, passenger comfort and feel-good ambience and combine them with the option of virtually silent motoring with zero local emissions. A six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and an electric motor team up to power all three models. Together they can unleash a combined output of 290 kW/394 hp with the Driving Experience Control switch set to SPORT mode. The high-voltage battery’s energy capacity has been increased too, extending all-electric range from 54 to 58 kilometres for the BMW 745e, from 52 to 55 kilometres for the BMW 745Le and from 50 to 54 kilometres for the BMW 745Le xDrive.”

BMW 745e Specs:

Max system output 290 kW / 394 hp and 600 Nm – six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (210 kW / 286 hp) and 83 kW electric motor

– six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (210 kW / 286 hp) and 83 kW electric motor 12.0 kWh battery for up to 54-58 km (33.5-36 miles) or all-electric range (NEDC)

battery for or all-electric range (NEDC) Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

Top speed 250 km/h (155 miles)

Top speed (electric) 140 km/h (87 miles)

Charging time for 100% charge: 4.4 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

BMW 745Le Specs:

12.0 kWh battery for up to 52-55 km (32-34 miles) or all-electric range

battery for or all-electric range Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.3 seconds

BMW 745Le xDrive Specs:

12.0 kWh battery for up to 50-54 km (31-33.5 miles) or all-electric range

battery for or all-electric range Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.1 seconds

BMW Energy Services