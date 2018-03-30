BMW Teams With Great Wall To Build Electric Mini In China

2 H BY MARK KANE

BMW Group and Great Wall Motor announced an electric car joint venture in China, for both MINI and Great Wall brands

The 50:50 joint venture was hinted at for the first time back in February, on top of the already set plant to produce the all-electric MINI in Oxford, UK from 2019.

The new company “Spotlight Automotive Limited” will not only develop and produce electric cars under the MINI brand, but also for Great Wall Motor.

It’s envisioned that BMW and Great Wall will create a new state-of-the-art production facility in Jiangsu Province.

MINI currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model, but it’s expected that step by step could turn into mostly or entirely electric brand.

“The BMW Group is firmly committed to continuing the successful cooperation with the established sales structure and channels in China and has no plans to set up an additional sales organisation in China for future MINI electric vehicles from this joint venture. The joint venture’s activities will focus on the development, procurement and production of electric vehicles for the Chinese market.”

Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, during the signing ceremony said:

“Today’s signing represents a new level of cooperation between China and Germany. This strategic partnership is a clear win-win for the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor, enabling us to contribute to China’s ambitious plans to ramp-up new energy vehicles and reduce emissions in the mobility sector,” elaborated Krüger.

The joint venture agreement was signed by Wei Jianjun, Founder and Chairman of Great Wall Motor, and Klaus Fröhlich, Member of Board of Management BMW AG for Development, who said:

“The strengths and expertise of both companies complement each other well. Our experience as a pioneer and leader in the field of electrification, coupled with Great Wall Motor’s proven track-record in efficient industrialisation, enables us together to drive the growth of the largest e-mobility market in the world. With our joint approach, we can quickly scale up production and increase efficiency in the highly competitive segment of compact electric vehicles.”

Wei Jianjun, Founder and Chairman of Great Wall Motor said:

“Today’s signing opens a new chapter in Sino-German cooperation,” stated Wei Jianjun. “Great Wall Motor and the BMW Group share a commitment to promote new energy vehicles. With the combined strength of both partners, our new joint venture will accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles,”.

On the other hand, BMW’s joint venture partner in China is Brilliance and the upcoming all-electric BMW iX3 will be produced by BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).