Autolib Cancels Contract With Bollore – Electric Car Sharing Dead
Around seven years after the launch of the first and biggest all-electric car sharing system – Autolib in Paris – it’s terminated because of massive losses.
The Syndicat Autolib ‘Vélib’ Métropole (SAVM), which brings together the 103 partner municipalities, decided to end the scheme before it expires in 2023 when it saw the bill of €46 million ($56 million) of annual deficit (€233.7 million by 2023), which by 2023 would increase to cumulative losses of €300 million ($350 million).
Autolib already lost around €60 million and there is no increase in the number of users. All the while, the company received criticism about the poorly maintained and dirty vehicles.
More than 3,200 individual charging stalls are expected to remain installed for general use, while the 4,000 Bollore Bluecars soon will be removed from service. It’s not yet clear whether another car sharing system will fill the gap.
Bollore, on the other hand, will be looking for justice in court to receive compensation of up to €300 million.
“Autolib operator Bollore, owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, had asked local governments to help cover a projected 46-million-euro annual deficit until 2023 when its contract originally was set to expire. Paris officials pushed back, saying they had received inquiries from other automakers who could provide the service without subsidies. Among the companies expressing interest: Renault SA, PSA Group, BMW AG and Daimler AG.
It’s unclear when the Autolib cars will disappear from Paris’s streets. While Bollore said it hoped to still be able to find an agreement with the local governments, the city said discussions are under way with the company to determine a date to end the operation. Paris will seek to rapidly develop new car-sharing services and the city has had “very constructive discussions” with automakers, rental companies and startups in recent days, it said.”
The open question now is how Bollore’s Blue Solution car sharing system will do in other cities around the world – including Indianapolis and Los Angeles.
Source: Green Car Congress, Bloomberg
Categories: General
8 Comments on "Autolib Cancels Contract With Bollore – Electric Car Sharing Dead"
No one wants to do car sharing. You buy or lease a car for personal mobility, personal freedom not to share with the rest of the world
You clearly must live under a rock. Car sharing is growing massively in cities especially under younger people. Because car ownership is not attractive anymore. The average car is not used for 23h a day. So it‘s a waste of space in cities and so on and so on.
Do you have any source for that claim? Have car ownership stopped increasing?
I’m not as shocked as you are by Will’s comment. This reflects western (or at least north-american) mentality which has only been nurtured by big auto over the past 100+ years…. I suspect it will be much more difficult to break said mentality than people first thought…. IMHO it might even take a few decades.
Keep in mind that people regard their vehicle as an extension of their home (ex. storing items in it for regular use, like gymbag or other equipment) and in some cases people think of their car as an extension of themselves, it defines who they are. Not defending the logic behind it, just stating a fact.
I tend to disagree. Living in a heavily built up area public transport is often the better and much cheaper option, especially if there is an underground rail service. It can take hours to drive a couple of miles in some cities, so locals tend to walk, ride a bike or use public transport.
If you live in the suburbs or country it doesn’t make much sense either. Leased cars are getting cheaper and finance on a used car has never been easier.
My previous work employed circa 350 people, with an age range from 18 to 70, and we we’re offered to join an early car sharing scheme that another company within the same group was starting. Not a single person signed up for it. In the local region there is about 5000 staff, apparently the number of enquiries was in the low double digits. People just weren’t interested in paying out to not own a car and to share transport with others.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, it works in some cases, but I disagree that car ownership is not attractive anymore.
I’d gladly pay extra to not have slob nose snot, sweat glands, urine , excrement, viruses, and bacteria and whatever else disgusting I missed from shared use in my vehicle. A premium well worth the cost. Also I know that the vehicle I drive has a perfect maintenance record not to put unnecessary risk on my family.
“Car sharing is growing massively in cities especially under younger people.”
Sorry, but wishful thinking on your part does not actually change reality.
What this article shows is the reality, which is that very few people are interested in ride sharing.
Arguments in favor of ride sharing never passed a reality check. Ride sharing is pretty much the same as carpooling, and the same reasons most people don’t participate in carpooling are the same reasons they won’t participate in ride sharing.
are you kidding? Car sharing is pretty much a necessity for sustainable cities. Like it or not, it’s part of the future game-plan.