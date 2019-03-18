Audi TT Faces Death By Battery

50 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

We suggest how it could be resurrected.

There’s a bell ringing in the chapel of the Four Rings. The German brand’s faithful fear it tolls for the Audi TT: a mid-range sportcar the first debuted in 1998. Though extremely sluggish sales could be pointed to as a reason for the model’s rethink, it appears it may actually be about to suffer death by battery. That is to say, its shuffle off this mortal coil may be due to the company’s electrification efforts.

Audi’s plug-in product plan is all-encompassing. That means every market segment will have an all-electric model. When it comes to sportscars, it has already introduced us to its incredibly sweet Audi e-tron GT at the L.A. Auto Show. That machine shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT doesn’t replace the TT, however, which is available in convertible as well as coupe forms.

At a press event in Ingolstadt, Germany, Audi exec Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler made it clear the TT is a model the automaker would like to keep. Roadshow reports Rothenpieler as saying, “It’s part of our DNA,’ and that, “We are fighting for it.” Without a plug and not much contribution to the company coffers, it’s hard to see how this could be a winning fight, though.

Still, we like a topless sports coupe as much as the next person, so here’s a suggestion: shelve the current car for a couple of years, then bring it back as an all-electric based on the MEB (Modular Electric Toolkit ) platform. The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept appears to demonstrate these underpinnings can be used for a convertible. Using the 82 kWh battery with a dual motor configuration, performance should be zippy enough while offering adequate range.

And, though the roadster market segment is relatively small, it could have the sub-$90,000 battery-powered portion of it all to itself. Now, we’re writers and not automotive product planners, so there may be any number of problems with this proposition. Still, we think it’s one worth exploring, at least. Let us know what you think below in Comments.

