Audi Teases PB18 e-tron Electric Supercar

Audi will present during the Pebble Beach Car Week a new futuristic electric design study for a puristic sports car of the future – the PB 18 e-tron.

It’s expected that the Audi PB 18 e-tron is all-electric and will become additional support for the upcoming unveiling of the e-tron model, which will jump start the entire lineup of BEVs from Audi (for now there are confirmed two models).

The presentation is scheduled for August 23, 2018 at the Laguna Seca racetrack, but there will be several occasions to see the supercar concept, advertised under the slogan: Emotion instead of emissions: powerful electric drive.

Aug. 24: The Quail

Aug. 25: Laguna Seca

Aug. 26: Pebble Beach Concept Lawn