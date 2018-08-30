Audi Aims For Max Production Of e-tron By End Of Year

26 M BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron production at full swing within 3 months?

Production of the Audi e-tron began early September, ahead of the unveiling and, according to Patrick Danau, managing director of Audi Brussels, by the end of this year, the pace of production will reach full capacity.

“We believe that at the end of the year, we will reach our maximum capacity,”

The natural next question is what is the full capacity of Audi’s Brussels plant that in 2019 will produce the Audi e-tron Sportback too? There is no official answer for that question, but it’s expected to be 20,000 annually, according to French analyst firm Inovev.

Audi produces in Brussels battery packs too, but the electric motors come from Győr, Hungary. That production capacity in Hungary stands at 400 electric axle motors each day with an option for a gradual increase.

Each e-tron is equipped with two drive axles, which gives us 200 a day or several thousand a month. Assuming increased production, 20,000 e-tron annually sounds reasonable.

Danau adds that ultimately, production depends also on new suppliers:

“You have to bear in mind not only the company has to ramp up but also the different suppliers. They have to train their people, start their own new facilities and bring them up to the same speed that we are giving according to the plan, so that is a challenge for all of us.”

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

expected under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Source: Automotive News