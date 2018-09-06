Audi: By 2020 Our Electric Cars Will Fast Charge To 80% In 12 Minutes
Audi BEVs will get 350 kW ultra-fast charging
Currently, Audi is introducing its first all-electric model – the e-tron – which will be able to charge from 0 to 80% in around 30 minutes. That’s at 150 kW of power, which is industry-leading level for passenger cars. Also, the on-board charging (3-phase at 22 kW is swell too).
However, 150 kW is not the goal, but just a temporary level for the first two cars – the e-tron and e-tron Sportback (2019).
The third model – Audi e-tron GT – built on a second BEV platform and equipped with tech from Porsche, will be capable of charging at 350 kW. 80% state of charge should be achievable in 12-minutes.
The news was confirmed by senior e-tron product marketing manager Johannes Eckstein:
“Audi’s third electric model, the E-tron GT, will be its first to have batteries capable of charging at 350kW when it arrives in 2020.”
The 350 kW, or 5C charging rate, over a wide state-of-charge window, is expected to be possible thanks to new batteries, that are able to withstand such power.
By that time, Porsche and Audi will make use of the IONITY (Europe) and Electrify America/Electrify Canada (U.S. & Canada) ultra-fast charging networks. Only time will tell whether the number of stations will be enough for peace of mind on long-distance travel, but at least the strategy seems reasonable.
Source: Autocar
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "Audi: By 2020 Our Electric Cars Will Fast Charge To 80% In 12 Minutes"
350Kw, that s a lot of power, I would not feel too safe charging a car with my kids inside
The man with the red flag walking in front of your car can watch them for you while the car is charging.
Do you keep your kids inside while you refuel your car? Because that’s way less safe, than charging your car at 350 kW. Even plugging something into a household socket is more dangerous!
Some of us feel safer owning a gasser. I’m not at all worried about my Camry catching fire in my garage or while refueling, even though there is a bigger risk at the gas station. I’d be more concerned about an often-supercharged EV in my garage as it ages. Li-ion battery fires are often delayed and can start long after you leave the vehicle. I know it’s a very rare occurrence, but will it remain so with all this 12-minute super-duper recharging going on?
But you feel ok with 150 kw charger?
I wouldn’t want any of the current EV’s parked in my garage, even though the risk if fire is very small. When solid-state arrives (if ever), then I’ll be interested in buying an EV.
Big deal, my leaf does that in 20mins.
Sister brand Porsche claims 80% in 20 minutes from 350KW now (after also starting out with 10-15 minutes claims)so maybe that’s the more realistic number?
80% in 12 minutes is impressive, but is 4C not 5C.
With enough 350kW chargers distance travel becomes a non-issue, except on the Autobahn.
glad im not in that big of a hurry
Neither is Audi.
They need to actually build some cars first.
This makes me wonder how much damage ultra-quick supercharging will do to the battery pack. If it was a solid-state battery, I’d be very interested. Until solid-state arrives, I’ll just wait and keep up to date on all the advances.
Yes, and why don’t you come back when solid state is out. You already said this in another thread, and in this one.
So maybe in 5 years we will see you again. Until then, Chow.
From article: “Audi: By 2020 Our Electric Cars Will Fast Charge To 80% In 12 Minutes… Audi’s third electric model, the E-tron GT, will be its first to have batteries capable of charging at 350kW when it arrives in 2020
————-
That’s good news and a great charging feature that will help Audi/Porsche sell more EVs…
That feature will for sure be meaningful to consumers when that high-rate of charging is supported on a robust *installed* convenient and reliable fast charge network.
I wish car companies would standardize on a recharging scenario. Zero to 80% is a terrible benchmark, since virtually non one will start charging at or reasonably near 0%. A 10-to-80% or 20-to-80% scenario is much more realistic; I would pick the second, if given a chance to influence the choice.
But beyond that, what are the take backs on this technology? Will the car limit you to one 350kW recharge per day to preserve the battery? And if not, then what will repeated charging at this rate under various temp. conditions do to battery life? I’m not trying to be negative here; we’ve all seen examples where companies claim something wonderful in a headline and then take back a good portion of the utility in the fine print. If Audi (or anyone) truly can engineer a no-hassle, no-restrictions battery that you can recharge at 350kW whenever you want, then that’s a fantastic accomplishment, one that will definitely help the rEVolution. But until we know all the details and they’re independently verified, I’m not tossing confetti and popping champagne corks.
First, you have to make them. It’s sort of a pre-condition to charging them.
So in 15 months Audi is going to have 350 kW fast charging. By that time I expect they have about 3 of these built