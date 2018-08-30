Audi Releases First e-Tron Teaser Ahead Of Next Week’s Debut
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 3
“The Charge” event is San Francisco is looming and Audi is now teasing the e-tron, its first all-electric production model.
InsideEVs will be on hand for the upcoming event in California, which takes place next week, on September 17 and 18, 2018. The all-new fully electric 2019 Audi e-tron will finally be revealed, minus the camo. The automaker announced that the official premiere will be shared live at 5:30 AM CEST.
While journalists and those invited to Audi’s special event will get to see the new electric vehicle on the evening of September 17, the automaker’s recent press release explains that a premiere will be broadcasted live via satellite over the internet and on smartTV. The official press release clarifies:
- on Audi MediaTV: www.audimedia.tv
(English, link provided for embedding the live stream in third-party websites)
- on the website of the event: www.e-tron.audi
- via satellite (English, Chinese)
- via smart TV using the Audi MediaTV app
- on the Audi MediaTV YouTube channel
- on the Facebook page of AUDI AG
Additionally, Audi will provide a summary of the reveal, along with more footage of the 2019 e-tron after the fact, at
www.audimedia.tv.
In regards to expected specs, exact details are not yet known at this time, but past technical specifications from Audi suggest the E-Tron will pack dual electric motors developing a combined 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 414 pound-feet (561 Newton-meters) of torque. For eight seconds, the powertrain can push out 402 hp and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) once the driver activates the boost model.
Audi claims the E-Tron will offer more than 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) in the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle thanks to a large 95-kWh battery pack, and will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than six seconds. But no EPA figures or estimates are available at this time.
Production of the e-tron is already underway, but a U.S. on-sale date is still unavailable.
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron prototype
Source: Audi
Categories: Audi
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Audi Releases First e-Tron Teaser Ahead Of Next Week’s Debut"
Car teasers are really unnecessary…. (this goes for any brand)
It’s ok to generate some excitement before launching a new car. Volkswagen Group just does so much teasing you start to get sick of the car before you’ve even seen it.
Same problem they’re all making… their design departments think that no changes are necessary for BEV. They can just take an ICE SUV shape and electrify it. What results is horrible range due to the aerodynamics.
Yes there is a desire for SUV-like seat height. But you have to start with aerodynamic shapes, and this means sedans. A BEV version of the A7 would have been an excellent place to start. Then A6, then Q5.
Tesla has been doing SUVs *last*. Sedans *first*.
I hope they regret putting an ICE-style grilled on the front, along with fake exhaust tips on the back!!!