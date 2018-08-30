Audi Releases First e-Tron Teaser Ahead Of Next Week’s Debut

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

“The Charge” event is San Francisco is looming and Audi is now teasing the e-tron, its first all-electric production model.

InsideEVs will be on hand for the upcoming event in California, which takes place next week, on September 17 and 18, 2018. The all-new fully electric 2019 Audi e-tron will finally be revealed, minus the camo. The automaker announced that the official premiere will be shared live at 5:30 AM CEST.

While journalists and those invited to Audi’s special event will get to see the new electric vehicle on the evening of September 17, the automaker’s recent press release explains that a premiere will be broadcasted live via satellite over the internet and on smartTV. The official press release clarifies:

on Audi MediaTV: www.audimedia.tv

(English, link provided for embedding the live stream in third-party websites)

(English, link provided for embedding the live stream in third-party websites) on the website of the event: www.e-tron.audi

via satellite (English, Chinese)

via smart TV using the Audi MediaTV app

on the Audi MediaTV YouTube channel

on the Facebook page of AUDI AG

Additionally, Audi will provide a summary of the reveal, along with more footage of the 2019 e-tron after the fact, at

www.audimedia.tv.

In regards to expected specs, exact details are not yet known at this time, but past technical specifications from Audi suggest the E-Tron will pack dual electric motors developing a combined 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 414 pound-feet (561 Newton-meters) of torque. For eight seconds, the powertrain can push out 402 hp and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) once the driver activates the boost model.

Audi claims the E-Tron will offer more than 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) in the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle thanks to a large 95-kWh battery pack, and will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than six seconds. But no EPA figures or estimates are available at this time.

Production of the e-tron is already underway, but a U.S. on-sale date is still unavailable.

