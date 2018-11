Stunning Audi e-tron GT Concept: Wallpaper Wednesday

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron GT Concept for your desktop

The Audi e-tron GT concept is described by the German manufacturer as four-door Gran Turismo and it’s by far one of the most beautiful electric cars ever made. It just debuted in LA and you’ll find all the details here.

The joy is all that much greater since it will go into production by the end of 2020. Here are 15 high-resolution images for your desktop.

You can find more wallpapers in our Wallpaper Wednesday series.

*Images can be enlarged to width of 2,560