Audi e-tron Electric Motor Explored: Video

Audi knows how amazing electric motors are compared to internal combustion engines

In one of the latest promotional videos about the Audi e-tron, the German manufacturer briefly presents the “Electric Engine” or rather electric motor with power electronics and a single-speed transmission.

Audi engineer Joachim Doerr discusses the nuances like use of asynchronous motors, which don’t contain permanent magnets, efficient cooling to provide repeatable maximum acceleration (15-20 times in a row), and torque distribution between the axles with two separate electric motors – one per axle.

The development on the Audi e-tron, as we see it today, started around five years ago.

Audi e-tron specs: