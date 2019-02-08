Audi e-tron Electric Motor Explored: Video
Audi knows how amazing electric motors are compared to internal combustion engines
In one of the latest promotional videos about the Audi e-tron, the German manufacturer briefly presents the “Electric Engine” or rather electric motor with power electronics and a single-speed transmission.
Audi engineer Joachim Doerr discusses the nuances like use of asynchronous motors, which don’t contain permanent magnets, efficient cooling to provide repeatable maximum acceleration (15-20 times in a row), and torque distribution between the axles with two separate electric motors – one per axle.
The development on the Audi e-tron, as we see it today, started around five years ago.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode. Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).
- Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
Hurry hurry hurry there’s an article that isn’t about Tesla we better jump out there and crap on it… It is way more efficient than its gasoline counterpart isn’t it? I thought we were trying to get past the point where electric cars were just 4 hardcore Greenies and want them to be accepted by the General Public who obviously don’t care about efficiency as much seeing as half of them ride around in giant tanks that get 10 miles to the gallon. I’m sure if they shaped it to look like a giant anal suppository it would be more efficient….
We will have to wait and see what MPGe rating is, certainly the worst EV is the GLE550e at 43 MPGe combined. If this does 220 EPA (guess based off WLTP) and charges 0-80% in 30 min at 150 kW, that means it takes 75 kWh of power, at say 95% efficient charging is 70 kWh into the battery, that is about 88 kWh usable from the pack. Assuming 85% efficiency of power from the wall efficiency at L2, that will give it an MPGe of 220/88*.85*33.7=72 MPGe. Jaguar IPace is 76 MPGe. This is low, but not that far off from others (besides the Model X at around 90 MPGe).