Electric Car Sales In UK Doubled In January 2019: PHEVs Disappoint

2 H BY MARK KANE

British market continues to grow despite the PHEV sales decrease.

In January, the overall plug-in electric market in the UK increased by 8.5% to 3,602 new registrations at a market share of over 2.2%. Total registrations decreased by 1.6% to 161,013.

The single-digit growth was basically the result of a superb increase of all-electric cars, by 110% – the highest growth rate for several years, while the plug-in hybrids drag the plug-in segment down.

1,334 BEVs (up 110% year-over-year)

(up 110% year-over-year) 2,268 PHEVs (down 15.5% year-over-year)

As it turns out, the alternatively fuelled vehicles increased by 26.3%, which is far better than 8.5% for plug-ins – could the clients see more potential in hybrids? On the other hand, gasoline cars increased by 7.3%, while diesel decreased by 20.3% year-over-year.