ABB Installs First DC Fast Charger In Egypt

BY MARK KANE

National Petroleum Company in Egypt has decided to install some chargers for EVs

Egypt finally received its first DC fast charger this September as ABB, the Arab Consulting Office and Revolta Egypt entered into a $500,000 deal to install a number of Terra 53 multi-standard chargers in the country.

Interestingly, the chargers are to be installed at NPCO (National Petroleum Company) gas stations throughout Egypt’s national road network, at car dealerships and in busy urban areas.

“During the first week of September, the first EV DC fast charger was installed at an NPCO gas station located at the beginning of Cairo-Sokhna road, with the remainder due for deployment and commissioning by the end of 2018.The Terra 53 multi-standard DC charging station is a configurable single, dual or triple outlet 50 kW fast charging station, operational through a range of temperatures from – 35 to + 55 degrees Celsius. The charging stations are ideally suited to highway rest stops since they have the capacity to recharge a vehicle within 15 to 40 minutes depending on the battery capacity.”

Since 2010, ABB installed across 68 countries around the world some 8,000 DC fast chargers.

Naji Jreijiri, Managing Director ABB in Egypt, North & Central Africa said: